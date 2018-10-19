﻿
Jenna Bitove and Nick Freda say "I do" in fairytale Versailles-themed wedding

Somewhere between extravagant details that included a beachside harpist, footmen and pastel flowers as far as the eye could see, two people came together in a wedding ceremony so intimate it could have been at City Hall.

Jenna Bitove Naumovich and Nick Freda invited 240 of their closest friends and family to a waterfront family home north of Toronto in Collingwood to witness an event that won’t soon be forgotten.

“We just really wanted a special atmosphere that was super-romantic and fairytale-like,” Jenna, a stylist and personal shopper at the Room at Hudson’s Bay, told HELLO! Canada. Thanks to the efforts of their wedding planner, the couple was able to transport their guests to a whimsical wonderland reminiscent of the court of Versailles with chandeliers, a custom-made carousel and, of course, a cake display of epic proportions.

Despite the over-the-top aesthetics of the day, both Jenna and entrepreneur Nick agreed that their commitment would take centre stage. “Everything fell into place perfectly,” Nick said. “It was just great to have everyone we love under one roof for such an important day.”

Click through to see the best photos from Jenna and Nick's nuptials...

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

The beautiful couple exchanged vows in front of a heart-shaped flower creation, as family and friends watched on with emotion.

Jenna and Nick met randomly at a party, and their romance brewed from there. "It was at a St. Patrick's Day party four years ago. As soon as we looked at each other, there was definitely a little moment of, 'Oh, hello there,'" Jenna gushed.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

And while the nuptials were something of a fairytale, the proposal was just as romantic. "As you may or may not know, Jenna’s family founded the Raptors, so games are a very special experience for her family. I think subliminally Jenna had thrown out hints that if she ever did get engaged it was important to have the family around, and one of the only places I knew I could get them all under one roof to celebrate was a Raptors playoff game," Nick explained.

He continued: "I told Jenna that I wouldn’t be able to attend and arranged for the mascot to run into their family box with flowers to pretend to propose to her before I would walk in and push him out of the way. I was getting ready to go in and Drake walked by and gave me a look because I’m crouched in a hallway with flowers."

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Jenna’s bouquet and its smaller versions carried by her bridesmaids were arranged by Jackie O designs and helped turn the nuptials into a fantasy land. And although this wedding looked like it had been planned for years, Jenna admits she didn't think much of her nuptials as a young woman: "I never put that kind of pressure on myself. I always wanted to get married, but it was really important to me that it was the right person and the right time."

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

The Canadian stylist made jaws drop in her Ines Di Santo wedding gown. Nick looked dapper as ever in a Garrison Bespoke suit. The two were passionate about making their wedding day feel as private and intimate as possible while still wowing guests with the kind of over-the-top details one might expect from the only daughter of an influential family.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Friends of the family joined Jenna's mom, Vonna Bitove, to take advantage of the beautiful August day on the front lawn of the house built by Jenna’s grandfather more than 30 years ago.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Vonna helped her daughter throughout the entire planning process – and for Nick, that was the best teamwork to watch. "For me, just watching Jenna and her mother, Vonna, experience planning a wedding," he gushed. "That excitement over all the details, they were so happy and enjoyed every part of the experience."

"My mom was so involved and supportive, as was Nick," Jenna shared. "We just wanted to express ourselves and express the love that we have for each other through the de- sign, through the décor."

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Even the smallest, furriest guest knew to dress to impress!

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Name in lights! ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey stood next to the couple’s giant hashtag letting guests know they’ve come to the right place.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

The stylist accessorized her Ines Di Santo gown with a Dolce & Gabbana flower crown and elaborate Tara Faya earrings. Of her extravagant gown, she said: "I worked with Kleinfeld’s and I decided to meet with designer Ines Di Santo because I had an idea of what I wanted but couldn’t find it anywhere. She listened to me describe my perfect dress and then literally sketched it before my eyes! I said yes to it before even trying it on. The corset she made fit the theme so perfectly."

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

As with almost everything else at her wedding, Jenna’s dream carousel was custom-made. The whimsical addition was constructed to fit in the cocktail tent and made a perfect backdrop for many an Instagram photo.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Guests, including Cheryl, enjoyed welcome cocktails, including some boasting edible flowers encased in ice cubes.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Garden party! With her bridesmaids – in lavender gowns by Canadian designer David Dixon – and close friends and family watching, Jenna and Nick enjoyed their first dance as husband and wife alongside a tent brimming with pastel flowers and a lavish dessert station.

Of their wedding design, Jenna said: "We really wanted a romantic vibe and we wanted this Marie Antoinette Versailles-esque garden. We wanted to transport our guests and make them feel like they were in a fantasy. We wanted to do it in Collingwood, at our family home, because it’s a place that my grandfather built for our entire family over 30 years ago. It’s a very special place to all of us."

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Philanthropist Suzanne Rogers and her daughter, Chloé, were among the stylist's star-studded guest list.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Jenna's bridesmaids carried smaller versions of her own bouquet, as arranged by Jacki O designs, and dazzled in ethereal lavender gowns.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

On top of all the incredible details, Jenna and Nick's wedding was chockfull of love. Look how much these two adore each other!

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

The bride’s uncle and aunt, John and Randi Bitove, toasted the happy couple.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Jenna and Nick cut into their multi-tiered cake, one of the many confections from Cake Opera Co.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Jenna and Vonna shared a special mother-daughter moment.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

The bride danced the night away wearing another glamorous dress, this one by Pnina Tournai.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Complementing catering from Toben Food by Design, a late-night food station featured goodies from McDonald’s. Takeout containers were personalized for a truly happy meal!

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Once the sun set, the reception tent was enveloped in a warm lavender haze where guests watched Jenna and Nick toast the evening.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

The tents, with chandeliers, hanging wisteria and candelabras dripping in pearls − what Nick affectionately called "everything that goes on inside Jenna’s head, like Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory" − were produced by wedding planner Tara O’Grady of Bliss Events.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

Jenna’s beloved brothers Sasho, John and Gabriel toasted the bride and groom.

Photo: © Ryan Emberley

