11 Photos | Brides

Winter wedding inspiration from Christine Lampard, Amanda Holden and more

Get inspiration to create a perfect winter wedding

...
Winter wedding inspiration from Christine Lampard, Amanda Holden and more
You're reading

Winter wedding inspiration from Christine Lampard, Amanda Holden and more

1/11
Next

Look back at Jools and Jamie Oliver's wedding day: see photos
Christine-Bleakley-Frank-Lampard-wedding
Photo: © Rex

There's something truly magical about a winter wedding, something that the likes of Christine Lampard, Alex Jones and Amanda Holden have all proved. A number of celebrities have opted to tie the knot in the colder months and created the most enchanting settings, with pretty lights, wintry flowers and gorgeous gowns to fit the setting. If you're planning a winter wedding of your own, scroll through the gallery for some inspiration from these famous faces…

RELATED: See the wedding venues where Holly Willoughby and other stars tied the knot

Christine Bleakley and Frank Lampard's wedding:

Christine and Frank Lampard rolled out the red carpet for their beautiful wedding, which took place in London on 20 December 2015. Every element of their big day was perfectly designed to match the time of year, from the bride's stunning Suzanne Neville long-sleeved gown to the candlelit lanterns that lined the entrance to their ceremony venue, St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge, and their reception venue, The Arts Club.

Christine-Bleakley-Frank-Lampard-wedding-flowers
Photo: © Rex

The TV presenter opted for a clean, crisp colour palette of winter whites and cream tones for her big day. Christine clutched a bouquet of cream flowers, while Rob Van Welden – who created the floral display at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018 – created a stunning floral arch for the entrance to the church.

Alex-Jones-wedding-Charlie-Thompson
Photo: © HELLO!

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson's wedding:

Cardiff Castle was the venue of choice for Alex Jones' gorgeous New Year's Eve wedding to Charlie Thomson in 2015. The One Show host turned her big day into a fun New Year's celebration, with guests partying until the early hours while a jazz band and 1980s group provided the entertainment. "I loved the wedding so much I would do it every year," Alex told HELLO!.

Amanda-Holden-wedding-church

Amanda Holden and Chris Hughes' wedding:

If you've dreamed of a white wedding with a wintry flurry of snow, you could take inspiration from Amanda Holden and "fake it til you make it". The Britain's Got Talent judge was so desperate to have a snowy backdrop to her winter wedding to Chris Hughes in December 2008 that she hired an events company to spray the grounds of their church and exclusive wedding venue – Babington House – with artificial snow. "As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down," Amanda wrote in The Sun.

Amanda-Holden-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram

Just because it's a winter wedding, it doesn't mean you have to cover up with a long-sleeved wedding dress. Amanda Holden opted for a sleeveless champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown for her big day, with a lace overlay and low back detail. A scattering of sequins gave a subtle nod to the festive season.

Kate-Silverton-Mike-Heron-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!

Kate Silverton and Mike Heron's wedding:

BBC newsreader and Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant Kate Silverton showed how you can't let anything stand in your enjoyment of your wedding day. While snow provided a "magical backdrop" to her wedding to Mike Heron on 18 December 2010, it did prevent 20 of the couple's 140 guests from being able to attend. "The irony was that some guests had jetted in from Fiji and Geneva, yet friends who live here were snowed in," Kate told HELLO!. "It didn't ruin our day, though. For me, the unusual weather gave it an edge. As I stepped out into the snowy streets of London, I felt like a princess."

Ben-Ainslie-Georgie-Thomson-wedding
Photo: © Rex

Sir Ben Ainslie and Georgie Thompson:

Why not give your venue some festive cheer if you're getting married in the lead-up to Christmas like Sir Ben Ainslie and Georgie Thompson? The couple married at Hampton Court Palace on 20 December 2014, with twinkling fairy lights and baubles seen adorning the grand staircase at their venue.

Kelvin-Fletcher-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!

Kelvin Fletcher and Elizabeth Marsland's wedding:

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher married his long-term partner Elizabeth at London's One Mayfair on 28 November 2015, that was styled to perfection for winter with candles and lanterns scattered around their venue, and a beautiful white floral bouquet.

brooke-kinsella-wedding
Photo: © Instagram

Brooke Kinsella and Simon Boardley's wedding:

Former EastEnders actress Brooke Kinsella tied the knot on 28 December 2017, and added several wintry touches to her day including a beautiful bouquet featuring red and white roses, while candlelit lanterns lined the aisle.

brooke-kinsella-wedding-ceremony
Photo: © Instagram

Brooke's wedding venue was also transformed into a winter wonderland by their florist, Lilys Flowers Weddings. Branches and icicle-style garlands lined the top of the aisle, while wintry garlands and flowers are the perfect decorative touches for a December wedding.

Patrick-J-Adams-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!

Patrick J Adams and Troian Bellisario's wedding:

Meghan's former Suits co-star Patrick J Adams opted to have an outdoor ceremony for his winter wedding to Troian Bellisario in December 2016. Of course, we can't guarantee the weather will be as good in the UK, but we love everything about their camp-themed wedding weekend, including the Pretty Little Liars' bohemian Cortana wedding dress and Amaroq headpiece.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries