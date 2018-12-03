6 Photos | Brides

See Loose Women stars Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean and more on their wedding days

See the Loose Women’s other halves

...
See Loose Women stars Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean and more on their wedding days
You're reading

See Loose Women stars Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean and more on their wedding days

1/6
Next

Kate Middleton's stylist celebrates baby shower – see pictures
1-Ruth-Langsford-Eamonn-Holmes-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!

We’re used to hearing the Loose Women panel sharing stories and often revealing intimate secrets about their other halves, but there’s one thing we don’t always see – their husbands! While Andrea McLean has recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Nick Feeney, take a look back at other panelists on their own wedding days, including Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, Christine and Frank Lampard and more. Scroll through the gallery to see more…

GALLERY: Winter wedding inspiration from Christine Lampard and more

Ruth Langsford's wedding to Eamonn Holmes:

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes married at Hampshire hotel The Elvetham on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. For her big day, Ruth looked divine in a sumptuous creation, by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso. The pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection was sensuously sculpted and delicately adorned with bursts of tiny Swarovski crystals. And Eamonn couldn’t help but get emotional when he first saw his bride. "I had to bite my lip to stop myself from crying," he told HELLO!. "I couldn't look Ruth in the eye, because I knew I wouldn't be able to control the tears." The bride was equally emotional. "As I walked in, I saw all these faces turned towards me, smiling, and then I looked over at Eamonn and I could see in his eyes that he was close to tears," she shared.

2-Andrea-McLean-Nick-Feeney-wedding
Photo: © Instagram

Andrea McLean's wedding to Nick Feeney:

Loose Women host Andrea married her third husband Nick Feeney on 30 November 2017, the fourth anniversary of their first date. The mum-of-two wore a beautiful fishtail Suzanne Neville gown for her big day, which was attended by her co-stars Nadia Sawalha, Stacey Solomon, Linda Robson and Saira Khan.

3-Christine-Bleakley-Frank-Lampard-wedding
Photo: © Rex

Christine Bleakley's wedding to Frank Lampard:

After a six year relationship, Christine Bleakley and Frank Lampard tied the knot on 20 December 2015. Their ceremony took place at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members’ club The Arts Club. Christine made a beautiful bride in a long-sleeved gown by Suzanne Neville, while her groom looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

4-Denise-Welch-wedding-Lincoln-Townley
Photo: © HELLO!

Denise Welch's wedding to Lincoln Townley:

Television personality Denise Welch married Lincoln Townley in a private villa on the Algarve, in front of 260 friends and family, in July 2013. "This is about being together forever," said Denise, speaking exclusively to HELLO!. "There’s no one who can make me happier. This is my fairytale." Stars including Denise’s Loose Women co-hosts Lisa Maxwell, Shobna Gulati, Carol McGiffin, and Andrea McLean attended alongside celebrities including Jill Halfpenny, Ingrid Tarrant, Christopher Biggins and Tricia Penrose.

5-Linda-Robson-wedding-photo
Photo: © Twitter

Linda Robson's wedding to Mark Dunford:

It’s been 28 years since Linda Robson married Mark Dunford, who she has known since they were both children. Speaking on Loose Women, Linda once revealed that she used to babysit Mark, but didn’t start dating him until many years later when they met by chance in the park. Linda shared this throwback photo in honour of their 25th wedding anniversary in 2015.

6-Rod-Stewart-Penny-Lancaster-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!

Penny Lancaster's wedding to Rod Stewart:

Loose Women panelist Penny has married husband Rod Stewart not once, but twice! The couple renewed their wedding vows in July 2017 to celebrate their tenth anniversary. The vow renewal ceremony, covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine, took place in the grounds of their Essex home, while their first wedding was held in a medieval monastery in Portofino, Italy.

“Being able to reflect on those ten years and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important,” Penny told HELLO! “This felt more special. You get married with the hope that you’ll be together. When we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope but with a reassurance. Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together.”

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries