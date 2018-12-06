View Galleries
-
See I'm a Celebrity camp mates John Barrowman, Rita Simons and more on their wedding day
The I'm a Celebrity stars have regaled their fellow camp mates and viewers with stories about their other halves over the last couple of weeks
-
See Loose Women stars Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean and more on their wedding days
We’re used to hearing the Loose Women panel sharing stories and often revealing intimate secrets about their other halves...
-
Winter wedding inspiration from Christine Lampard, Amanda Holden and more
There's something truly magical about a winter wedding, something that the likes of Christine Lampard, Alex Jones and Amanda Holden have all...
-
Look back at the Strictly Come Dancing contestants' wedding days
The Strictly Come Dancing contestants’ spouses have been a regular fixture in the ballroom throughout the competition
-
Strictly weddings: See Neil and Katya, Karen and Kevin & more on their big day
Love is in the air on Strictly Come Dancing! Not only are there several married couples among the professional dancers, including Neil and Katya...