Winter wedding dress inspiration from Priyanka Chopra, Christine Lampard and more

These celebrities all made the most beautiful brides

...
1-Priyanka-Chopra-Nick-Jonas-wedding

Planning a winter wedding? You don’t need to sacrifice style to stay warm, as these celebrity brides show. Solange Knowles, Christine Lampard and Alex Jones are among the stars who have all opted to tie the knot in winter, and their wedding dresses (or jumpsuit in Solange’s case) will give you some serious inspiration when it comes to tracking down your own dream dress. Scroll through for more photos…

Priyanka Chopra

What a way to make an entrance! Priyanka Chopra made the most beautiful bride at her wedding to Nick Jonas in India, wearing an exquisite custom Ralph Lauren gown. While her 75 foot long tulle veil may be hard to recreate, we can take inspiration from her beautiful wedding dress, which features scalloped long sleeves, a high-neck collar and intricate beaded detail – perfect for a winter wedding.

© Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018/ Jose Villa/Getty Images

2-Solange-Knowles-wedding-jumpsuit
Photo: © Getty Images

Solange Knowles

If you want to try something different, you could make like Solange Knowles and wear a bridal jumpsuit rather than a wedding dress. This minimalist ensemble would be a great choice for a winter wedding, and a floor-sweeping cape like Solange’s Stéphane Rolland one would certainly make for dramatic photos.

3-Christine-Lampard-wedding-dress
Photo: © Rex

Christine Lampard:

What’s not to love about Christine Lampard’s long-sleeved lace gown from Suzanne Neville? Perfectly fitting for her pre-Christmas nuptials, the fishtail gown had a plunging neckline and satin detail to showcase her slim waist.

4-Sofia-Vergara-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram

Sofia Vergara:

Why not try two dresses in one like Sofia Vergara? The Modern Family star’s Zuhair Murad gown featured a large overskirt that she took off for the evening celebrations, making it easier to dance the night away.

5-Andrea-McLean-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram

Andrea McLean:

Loose Women host Andrea also found a way to make her strapless Suzanne Neville gown double up for a winter wedding. She wore a lace bolero over the top of her stunning gown for the ceremony, which she later removed at her reception.

6-Alex-Jones-wedding-dress
Photo: © HELLO!

Alex Jones:

You can’t beat sequins for a winter wedding! The One Show host Alex Jones opted to switch up the traditional wedding dress for an off-the-shoulder sequinned top and full tulle skirt from Sassi Holford for her fairytale New Year’s Eve wedding, which was covered exclusively in HELLO!.

7-Nicole-Richie-wedding-dress
Photo: © HELLO!

Nicole Richie:

Long sleeves and lace are a no-brainer for a winter wedding… just ask Nicole Richie! Lionel Richie’s daughter donned a fairytale Marchesa gown with an amazing full tulle skirt, cinched waist and lace top for her big day with Joel Madden, which featured in HELLO! magazine.

8-Kate-Silverton-wedding-dress
Photo: © HELLO!

Kate Silverton:

We love the off-the-shoulder detail on Kate Silverton’s wedding dress and her long veil, both by Pronovias. "Being budget conscious, I'd intended to buy a sample dress at a fraction of the cost. But it was the one thing my mum insisted on influencing me on, as she said I would not regret it - so I had a new one made. And she was right,” Kate told HELLO!.

9-Amanda-Holden-wedding-dress
Photo: © HELLO!

Amanda Holden:

Britain’s Got Talent host Amanda Holden showed long sleeves are not a must for a winter wedding. The mum-of-two opted for a sleeveless Elie Saab gown with a scattering of sequins and a champagne tone that was fitting for the time of year, and she loved it so much she wore it again to watch the royal wedding in May 2018.

