Most stylish celebrity brides of 2018: Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra and more

Meghan Markle givenchy wedding dress
Photo: © Getty Images
It's been a memorable year for celebrity weddings, thanks to not one – but two – royal weddings, a number of A-List nuptials and some of our favourite stars including Emma Willis renewing their vows in honour of a milestone anniversary. Here at HELLO! we've been lucky to have exclusive photos from celebrity brides including Priyanka Chopra, Millie Mackintosh and Vogue Williams, all of whom showcased their impeccable style in gorgeous designer wedding dresses. Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favourites. All the inspiration every bride-to-be needs!

Meghan Markle:

All eyes were on Meghan Markle when she made her entrance at St George's Chapel, Windsor on 19 May – and she didn't disappoint. The royal bride looked breath-taking in a bespoke Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller. Featuring an open bateau neckline, three-quarter length sleeves and a five metre silk tulle veil hand embroidered with flowers to represent the 53 Commonwealth countries, it's sure to inspire many brides and bridal designers.

Meghan Markle Stella McCartney wedding dress
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex's evening wedding dress was equally striking, featuring a high neck and lily white silk crepe fabric in a bespoke design by Stella McCartney. Meghan styled the gown to perfection with Aquazurra heels and a stunning ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana and was given to her as a wedding gift by Prince Harry.

Princess Eugenie wedding dress peter pilotto
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie:

Princess Eugenie was a very modern royal bride for her nuptials to Jack Brooksbank in October, choosing to forego a veil to showcase her scar from scoliosis corrective surgery down her back. The Princess wore a long-sleeved gown with unique folded neckline designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which was accessorised with the Queen's Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara.

Princess Eugenie Zac Posen wedding dress
Just like the Duchess of Sussex, Eugenie changed into a second wedding dress for her evening reception. The gorgeous Zac Posen gown featured a bias-cut pin-tucked plissé and a blush hue that reflects the colour of an English rose. Princess Eugenie also paid homage to her family by featuring embroidery of the white rose of York, while unique cape detailing completed the beautiful bridal look.

Priyanka Chopra wedding dress ralph lauren
Priyanka Chopra:

Arguably the most breath-taking celebrity wedding of the year came courtesy of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who married in India in December. During the first part, the Bollywood beauty looked incredible in an exquisite custom Ralph Lauren gown, which featured floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar.

The hand-beaded and hand-embroidered wedding dress also included mother of pearl pailettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals - which took a total of 1,826 hours to complete. Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of over two million mother of pearl sequins. The look was topped off by a 75 feet long tulle veil.

© Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018/ Jose Villa/Getty Images

Mandy Moore wedding dress rodarte
Photo: © Instagram
Mandy Moore:

Breaking tradition in the best possible way, Mandy Moore swapped bridal white for blush pink – and her custom Rodarte Haute Couture gown is stunning! Mandy's "non-traditional" wedding dress was made from swiss-dot tulle with floral appliqués around the waist, and was styled with complementing pink flat embellished pumps and a veil.

Millie Mackintosh wedding dress Kate Halfpenny
Photo: © HELLO!
Millie Mackintosh:

Bridal designer Kate Halfpenny created Millie Mackintosh's unique wedding gown for her nuptials to Hugo Taylor in June, and we love the unusual detachable 'bubble' sleeves that add extra impact to her strapless gown, which was made from French lace, fine spotty tulle and silk organza.

Chloe Lloyd wedding dress
Chloe Lloyd:

What's not to love about Chloe Lloyd's custom-made Galia Lahav gown? The backless, long-sleeved wedding dress featured intricate floral lace detailing and was complemented by the Tilly Thomas Lux Calypso headpiece – a classic, yet fashion-forward look that brides will love to recreate.

Photo: Anna Fowler

Vogue Williams wedding dress
Photo: © HELLO!
Vogue Williams:

Vogue didn't let her blossoming baby bump impact on her wedding day style. The 33-year-old wowed in a bespoke Paul Costello off-white silk wedding dress, featuring long sleeves and a V-neck for her intimate nuptials to Spencer Matthews, covered exclusively in HELLO!.

Emma Willis wedding dress
Photo: © Instagram
Emma Willis:

Matt and Emma Willis celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in style by renewing their vows – and asking all of their guests to wear wedding dresses and suits! The Voice presenter wore her original Phillipa Lepley gown, which features a full-length tulle skirt and cinched-in waist, and looked just as good ten years on.

Chiara Ferragni wedding dress dior
Photo: © Instagram
Chiara Ferragni:

Fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni wore not one, but two, Dior dresses for her nuptials to rapper Fedez this summer. We love the second, edgier gown she wore for her reception, which was created especially by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior and had the couple's love story on to it, along with some of Fedez's lyrics. What a romantic idea!

Candice Brown Bake Off wedding dress
Photo: © HELLO!
Candice Brown:

Candice wanted to make a style statement on her wedding day, and succeeded in a strapless duchess satin gown by Monique Lhuillier from Browns Brides. The pièce de résistance were her red Alexander McQueen heels, which she had chosen even before buying her dress. "I love a statement heel- always have and there was no way I was going conservative on my wedding day," she told HELLO!.

Kate Dwyer wedding dress
Photo: © HELLO!
Kate Dwyer:

Showcasing classic bridal beauty, Kate Dwyer opted for a strapless, ivory satin Merci wedding dress by Madeline Gardner from Bellissima Weddings for her big day to Jeff Brazier, featured exclusively in HELLO!. With a sweetheart neckline, flared skirt and delicate buttons up the back, it created a perfect hourglass silhouette. She wore her dark hair long under her veil and carried a bouquet of white roses and gypsophila.

