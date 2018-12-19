9 Photos | Brides

Kate Middleton has given these wedding decorations her seal of approval: take a look

Kate's mum Carole Middleton launched Party Pieces in 1988

...
Kate Middleton has given these wedding decorations her seal of approval: take a look
You're reading

Kate Middleton has given these wedding decorations her seal of approval: take a look

1/9
Next

Did this celebrity just take inspiration from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding cake?
1-Kate-Middleton-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

It's been seven years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot, but Kate still has her finger on the pulse when it comes to wedding planning, thanks to her family business Party Pieces. Kate's mum Carole Middleton recently revealed that she still asks her children – Kate, Pippa and James Middleton – for their advice on products and future plans for the brand, telling Good Housekeeping that Party Pieces "has been very much part of our lives and what we talked about".

MORE: See the most stylish celebrity brides of 2018

As well as stocking everything from decorations and accessories for children's parties (ideal for grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Pippa's baby boy Arthur), the Middleton family business also sells a wide array of wedding essentials – and they'll add a regal touch to your big day. Scroll through the gallery to see some of our top picks…

2-Kate-Middleton-Party-Pieces-flower-curtain
2/9

Flower walls are becoming a major wedding trend, and this white floral petal backdrop will be a pretty addition to your nuptials. Better still, it's a bargain at £14.99.

3-Kate-Middleton-Party-Pieces-Doughnut-Wall
3/9

We would love to see a doughnut wall at a royal wedding! According to Pinterest, this quirky wedding detail will continue to be a popular trend throughout 2019, so get yours for just £13.99 and fill with your favourite flavour treats.

4-Kate-Middleton-Party-Pieces-flower-garland
4/9

While you may not be able to fill your wedding venue with trees like the stunning display at Prince William and Kate's ceremony, you can bring the outdoors in with a realistic faux floral and foliage garland, which costs just £7.99.

5-Kate-Middleton-Party-Pieces-activity-pack
5/9

If you have little ones attending your big day, these children's wedding activity packs are a no-brainer. We bet these would have been a hit with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017.

6-Kate-Middleton-Party-Pieces-gold-accessories
6/9

We can imagine these glamorous gold table decorations taking pride of place at a royal wedding reception. Each set costs £49.99 and is filled with an array of tableware including a gold mercury glass bowl, tealight holders, votive candles, a sequin table runner and speckled place cards.

7-Kate-Middleton-Party-Pieces-photobooth-props
7/9

Even the royals love a photobooth! Give your guests the perfect props to take some fun wedding photos with this giant Polaroid photo frame emblazoned with the words "Best Day Ever" – just £11.99.

8-Kate-Middleton-Party-Pieces-candlesticks
8/9

Add to the ambience of your big day by lighting candles around your ceremony and reception venues. Prince William and Kate burned candles during their ceremony at Westminster Abbey, and these clear glass candlesticks are an easy way to do the same at your own wedding.

9-Kate-Middleton-Party-Pieces-cake-stand
9/9

Showcase your wedding cake in style with a white birdcage style stand. These cost £12.99 each and are ideal for displaying cupcakes, or perhaps you can take inspiration from Prince Harry and Meghan to create a unique wedding cake installation.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries