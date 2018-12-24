17 Photos | Brides

Best celebrity weddings of 2018

What a year it has been!

priyanka-and-nick-exclusive-wedding-photo
Photo: © HELLO!
It's been a big year for celebrity weddings! Not only have we seen two royal weddings courtesy of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, we've also seen a bevy of stars including Priyanka Chopra, Gwyneth Paltrow and Emily Ratajkowski walk down the aisle.

Luckily for us, many celebrities chose to share their big day exclusively with HELLO!, giving us all the details on their wedding celebrations, special moments, and of course – the all-important wedding dress. Scroll through the gallery to see our pick of the best celebrity weddings of 2018…

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Following a whirlwind six month romance, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a lavish celebration in India in December. The three-day wedding included two ceremonies – Hindu and Christian – with Priyanka telling HELLO! it was "unbelievably special" to have been able to celebrate with all their family and friends.

priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-western-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
2/17

Speaking shortly after the two ceremonies, the bride touched upon the sentimental meaning behind the celebrations. "I love that our wedding is a religious mash up," the bride exclusively told HELLO!. "We are taking beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and we are personalising them in a way that makes sense for us."

© Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018/ Jose Villa/Getty Images

prince-harry-meghan-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
3/17

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex:

Who can forget the first royal wedding of the year – when Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on 19 May? British royalty and Hollywood royalty came together for the couple's big day, with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, and Meghan's former Suits stars all in attendance. Of course, Meghan was every inch the beautiful bride in a bespoke Givenchy wedding dress by Clare Waight-Keller, complemented by a striking train embroidered with flowers to symbolise all of the countries in the Commonwealth.

princess-eugenie-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
4/17

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank:

Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie married at the same venue some five months later, in a very modern royal wedding. The Princess kept her wedding celebrations going over two days, starting with a romantic wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel. Doing what no other royal bride has done before, she transformed her family home into a fairground complete with traditional rides, games and international food stalls, with guests including Robbie Williams and Ellie Goulding, who both performed.

Gwyneth Paltrow wedding
5/17

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck:

Gwyneth Paltrow tied the knot to Brad Falchuck in an intimate ceremony at their Hampton's home. The actress shared the beautiful wedding photo on her lifestyle site, Goop, revealing she had chosen to wear a stunning custom Valentino gown for the occasion.

Photo: John Dolan

millie-mackintosh-wedding-exclusive
Photo: © HELLO!
6/17

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor:

Made in Chelsea alumni Millie and Hugo wed at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, and shared their special day exclusively with HELLO!. "The whole day has felt like an out-of-body experience," Millie told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "Even in my wildest dreams I didn’t imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he’s the love of my life." "It’s been everything we dreamed of times a thousand," Hugo added. "I’ve never been happier."

mandy-moore-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
7/17

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith:

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore wed her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith in a low-key back garden wedding in November. Opting to break tradition, Mandy wore a gorgeous blush pink Rodarte Haute Couture wedding dress, which she paired with a complementing veil and flat embellished shoes.

Candice Brown wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
8/17

Candice Brown and Liam Macaulay:

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown married Liam Macaulay in France in September, and shared her day exclusively with HELLO!. "There was no way I was going conservative on my wedding day," Candice said of how she teamed her duchess satin gown by Monique Lhuillier from Browns Brides with a tartan Vivienne Westwood bag, her trademark scarlet lipstick and bright red jewelled shoes by Alexander McQueen.

alessandra-de-osma-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
9/17

Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma:

Although they officially married in an intimate civil ceremony in London in 2017, Prince Christian of Hanover and his wife Alessandra de Osma celebrated their nuptials all over again in March – this time, on a much larger scale! The 32-year-old royal and his beautiful 25-year-old bride held a lavish affair in Alessandra’s native country of Peru, where they first met back in 2005. The 'I dos' were said yet again at the century-old Basilica San Pedro in Lima.

vogue-spencer-wedding
10/17

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews:

Expectant parents Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews also shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!. In front of a handful of immediate family including Spencer’s brother James and his wife Pippa Middleton, they exchanged vows on the banks of the picturesque loch on Spencer’s family’s 30,000-acre estate.

chiara-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
11/17

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez:

Fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni wed rapper Fedez in the summer, wearing not one – but two – stunning Dior wedding dresses for the occasion. Chiara's second gown, created specially by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior, had the couple's love story stitched on to it along with some of Fedez's lyrics.

emrata-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
12/17

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard:

Model and actress Emily surprised fans when she announced her marriage to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in February. The pair tied the knot at New York City Hall, with the bride opting not to wear a wedding dress and instead donning a mustard yellow trouser suit from high street store Zara.

jeff-brazier-kate-dwyer-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
13/17

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer:

Jeff Brazier married Kate Dwyer in a romantic clifftop ceremony in Portugal on 15 September 2018. It was an emotional ceremony that was shared exclusively with HELLO!. "I'm so happy to marry Kate, who has brought so much stability to my life," the TV presenter, author and life coach told HELLO!. "This isn't just any wedding, this is a really special one. It doesn't just represent Kate and me putting rings on each other's fingers. It represents the fact that we won at something really tricky. We won at becoming a family."

karlie-kloss
Photo: © Instagram
14/17

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner:

Supermodel Karlie Kloss had a secret Thursday wedding with her long-term partner Joshua Kushner. Less than 80 guests attended the couple's nuptials, and Karlie later shared a wedding photo on Instagram with the caption: "10.18.2018."

kit-and-rose-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
15/17

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie:

Former Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, in June. The happy couple were joined by co-stars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Jack Donnelly and a host of others to celebrate the happy occasion. They showered the newlyweds with confetti as they left Rayne Church in the village of Kirkton of Rayne, before cheering as they made their way into a Land Rover emblazoned with the words 'Just Married'.

richard-gere-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
16/17

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva:

In a world exclusive, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva shared photos of their wedding day with HELLO! magazine in 2018. "I feel like I'm in a true fairytale," the bride told HELLO! "Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world… What could be more romantic than a man who writes you songs every day?"

simon-webbe-second-wedding-photo
Photo: © HELLO!
17/17

Simon Webbe and Ayshen Kemal:

Blue singer Simon married his partner Ayshen at the five-star Corinthia Hotel London on 11 August 2018, and later performed at the reception with his bandmates Lee Ryan, Antony Costa and Duncan James. "This is the best day of my life – and Ayshen looks more beautiful than I've ever seen her before," Simon told HELLO! just moments after the ceremony.

