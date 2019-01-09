14 Photos | Brides

14 of the most stylish celebrity bridesmaids' dresses worn by Vicky Pattison, Claudia Winkleman and more

These are gorgeous

...
14 of the most stylish celebrity bridesmaids' dresses worn by Vicky Pattison, Claudia Winkleman and more
You're reading

14 of the most stylish celebrity bridesmaids' dresses worn by Vicky Pattison, Claudia Winkleman and more

1/14
Next

The best supermarket wedding cakes from Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and Sainsbury's
Vicky Pattison bridesmaid sisters wedding
Photo: © Instagram
1/14

They may be used to being centre of attention, but these celebrities were happy to take a step back with a role in their close friends and family's weddings. Strictly host Claudia Winkleman, Beyoncé Knowles and Rihanna are among the stars who have taken on bridesmaid duties in recent years, and who can forget Pippa Middleton's scene-stealing appearance at her sister the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011? Take a look back at some of our favourite celebrity bridesmaids' dresses, and maybe even get inspiration for your own, with our definitive round-up…

Vicky Pattison

The former I'm a Celebrity winner was maid of honour at her sister Laura's wedding in Mexico in January 2018, and while fans were distracted by the way Vicky appeared to be standing in front of the bride, we love her navy one-shoulder ASOS bridesmaid dress, which was paired with gold sandals and was perfect for the beach setting.

Pippa Middleton bridesmaid royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton was almost at risk of upstaging the bride when she served as maid of honour at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in April 2011. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister looked stunning in a white Alexander McQueen gown, which featured a cowl neckline and button back detail.

Khloe Kardashian bridesmaid kim kardashian
Photo: © Instagram
3/14

Khloé Kardashian

Kim Kardashian asked all of her sisters to be bridesmaids for her wedding to Kanye West in May 2014, with Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie all wearing floor-length white gowns for the occasion.

Beyonce bridesmaid Solange Knowles wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

Beyoncé Knowles

Solange Knowles also asked her bridesmaids and wedding guests to wear white for her wedding to Alan Ferguson. Joining the bridal party was Beyoncé, who wore an affordable Torn by Ronny Kobo dress which cost around £275, for her bridesmaid duties.

Alesha Dixon bridesmaid
Photo: © Rex
5/14

Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon donned a high-neck burgundy lace dress when she was maid of honour at her best friend Lisa Carpenter's wedding in September 2015.

Georgia May Jagger bridesmaid
Photo: © Rex
6/14

Georgia May Jagger

Model Georgia and her sister Elizabeth both wore blue Vivienne Westwood gowns to act as bridesmaids for their mum Jerry Hall's nuptials to Rupert Murdoch in March 2016.

Paris Hilton bridesmaid Nicky Hilton wedding
Photo: © Rex
7/14

Paris Hilton

Paris looked beautiful in blue as a bridesmaid for her sister Nicky Hilton's lavish London wedding at Kensington Palace in July 2015. Her powder blue gown was a custom design from Alice + Olivia, and was complemented by her loose curls and bouquet of white roses.

Cara Delevingne bridesmaid
Photo: © Rex
8/14

Cara Delevingne

The model-turned-actress looked elegant in a white cap sleeve midi dress for her sister Poppy Delevingne's wedding to James Cook in London in May 2014.

Claudia Winkleman bridesmaid
Photo: © Rex
9/14

Claudia Winkleman

Strictly host Claudia was a bridesmaid for Victoria Coren and David Mitchell in November 2012, and wore a chic navy short-sleeved gown with a plunging v neckline.

Jessica Biel bridesmaid
Photo: © Rex
10/14

Jessica Biel

The Sinner actress Jessica Biel stepped out in a chocolate-coloured gown when she was bridesmaid at 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell's wedding in Italy in 2008.

Rihanna bridesmaid 2015
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

Rihanna

Rihanna led a group of bridesmaids dressed in tonal shades of purple for her close friend and assistant Jennifer Morale's wedding in 2015.

Lena Dunham bridesmaid
Photo: © Instagram
12/14

Lena Dunham

The Girls actress wore a lilac floor-length gown at her best friend Isabel Bramlette Halley's Midsummer Night's Dream themed wedding in 2014.

Kate Bosworth bridesmaid dress
Photo: © Rex
13/14

Kate Bosworth

Proving you can wear black to a wedding, Kate Bosworth looked stunning in this satin floor-length gown when she was a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding in Sydney in March 2008.

Emma Roberts bridesmaid
Photo: © Instagram
14/14

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts took to Instagram to share a photo of herself as a bridesmaid at her friend Kara Smith's wedding. The actress wore a cream maxi dress with a plunging neckline and lace trim, while some of the other bridesmaids wore complementing tiered gowns.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries