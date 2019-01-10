5 Photos | Brides

See your favourite Coronation Street stars on their wedding days

The happiest days of their lives

coronation street bhavna limbachia wedding
Life on the cobbles is never dull, with our favourite Coronation Street stars facing an array of family, relationship and health struggles. However, these soap stars have had better luck off-screen and have shared details from their picture-perfect weddings with their fans – and some opened up about their nuptials exclusively in HELLO!. Following on from Tina O’Brien’s New Year’s Eve wedding, which was attended by colleagues including Lucy Fallon and Helen Worth, we take a look back at some other Coronation Street stars’ weddings…

Bhavna Limbachia

Bhavna Limbachia tied the knot to actor Darren Kuppan in a low-key ceremony in Cheshire in July 2018, and shared a series of gorgeous photographs from the ceremony on social media. The actress – who plays Rana Habeeb in the long-running ITV soap – took to Instagram to share some stunning professional shots, which revealed that she had worn not one, but two stunning bridal gowns. Bhavna was pictured in an exquisite floor-length strapless gown by Zeynep Kartal, followed by a beautiful red and gold traditional Indian wedding outfit, complete with a red and white floral garland around her neck.

Photo credit: Arif Rasib

Helen Worth wedding
Photo: © Rex
Helen Worth

It’s fair to say her character Gail Platt doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to men, but Helen has been happily married to Trevor Dawson since April 2013. The actress donned a striking silver wedding dress for her nuptials, which took place at St James’ Church in London, and were attended by several of her co-stars.

Jennie McAlpine wedding
Photo: © Twitter
Jennie McAlpine:

Fiz actress Jennie’s wedding to Chris Farr was a low-key affair, with only two witnesses present. Jennie shared the news on Twitter afterwards, posting a photo of their wedding rings with the caption: "So we went to Trafford Town Hall earlier this week and had a bit of a special day."

Sally Dynevor wedding
Photo: © Twitter
Sally Dynevor:

Sally has been married to her husband Tim Dynevor since September 1995, and celebrated their 23rd anniversary in 2018 by sharing a black-and-white wedding photo on Instagram. “My Bff. Happy Anniversary darling Tim xxx,” she wrote.

Catherine Tyldesley wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
Catherine Tyldesley:

Former Corrie star Catherine tied the knot with Tom Pitfield in May 2016. The bride wore a bespoke Philip Armstrong wedding gown for the nuptials, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. "It was my dream come true," Catherine told HELLO! "I had been looking forward to this moment for so long. Tom and I are very traditional and it was important for us to show our deep commitment to each other."

