9 Photos | Brides

See the most dapper celebrity best men and groomsmen

If only we could have heard their speeches…

...
See the most dapper celebrity best men and groomsmen
You're reading

See the most dapper celebrity best men and groomsmen

1/9
Next

I'm a Celebrity's James McVey shares photo of exact moment he proposed to Kirstie Brittain
Prince William best man prince harry wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

The best man and groomsmen have one of the most important roles in any wedding, and these celebrities were more than happy to take on the challenge at the big day of their friends and family. Princes William and Harry, Spencer Matthews and Ant McPartlin are among the famous faces who have all stepped up to act as best man in recent years, providing much-needed support to the grooms and no doubt giving sharing some hilarious anecdotes in their wedding speeches. Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favourite celebrity best men and groomsmen photos…

MORE: 14 of the most stylish celebrity bridesmaids' dresses

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge was on hand to give some brotherly support for Prince Harry's royal wedding in May 2018. William and Harry could be seen chatting together as they waited at St George's Chapel for Meghan's arrival.

Prince Harry best man Prince William wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

Prince Harry

Harry took on the role of best man at Prince William's nuptials seven years earlier, with the pair once again pictured talking to each other as they walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey, before Kate made her stunning entrance.

Joe Jonas Priyanka Chopra wedding party
Photo: © HELLO!
3/9

Joe Jonas

Nick Jonas had some 11 groomsmen at his wedding to Priyanka Chopra, including his brothers Joe Jonas, Kevin and Frankie Jonas, his Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker, and Priyanka's brother Siddarth Chopra. The group looked dapper in black tuxedos for the nuptials, which featured both a Christian ceremony and a Hindu ceremony.

Spencer Matthews best man James Matthews wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Spencer Matthews

The former Made in Chelsea star was given the role of best man at his big brother James Matthews' wedding to Pippa Middleton in May 2017. Spencer appeared in good spirits as he welcomed guests to the church, while dressed in a morning suit with bold orange tie and blue waistcoat.

Jeff Brazier sons best men wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
5/9

Jeff Brazier's sons Bobby and Freddy

Jeff Brazier asked his sons Bobby and Freddy to both serve as best men at his wedding to Kate Dwyer in 2018, which featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. The groom and his sons all wore matching white suit jackets and bow ties for the nuptials, which were held in Portugal's Algarve.

Mark Wright best man brother joshua wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
6/9

Mark Wright

Mark Wright's younger brother Joshua had a huge posse of groomsmen for his wedding to Hollie Kane in summer 2018. While Mark shared best man duties with Joshua's best friend Eren Metcalfe, the ushers were Hollie's brother James Kane, Georgie Wright, Elliott Wright, Anthony Allen, Tommy Smith and Freddie Akehurst.

Ant McPartlin best man Declan Donnelly wedding
Photo: © Rex
7/9

Ant McPartlin

Of course, Declan Donnelly asked Ant McPartlin to be his best man when he married Ali Astall in 2015. The pair both donned co-ordinating cobalt blue three-piece suits for the star-studded nuptials, which were also attended by celebrities including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield. Tess Daly and Vernon Kay.

David Brooklyn Beckham groomsmen
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

David and Brooklyn Beckham

Father-and-son duo David and Brooklyn Beckham both wore Kent and Curwen groomsmen suits for the wedding of Victoria's brother Christian Adams to his partner Emma Strafford in 2017.

Danny Jones wedding mcfly groomsmen
Photo: © HELLO!
9/9

McFly's Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd

Danny Jones asked his McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd to be among his six best men at his wedding to wife Georgia in August 2014, which featured exclusively in HELLO!. The group had previously also been best men at Tom Fletcher's nuptials to wife Giovanna in May 2012, and ushers at Harry Judd's wedding to wife Izzy in December 2012.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries