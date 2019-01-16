10 Photos | Brides

See your favourite Hollyoaks stars' wedding and engagement photos

Goodnight Mister Tom child star Nicholas Robinson gets engaged
Hollyoaks Bronagh Waugh wedding
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

We struggle to keep up with the relationship and marital sagas in Hollyoaks, with no such thing as a quiet day in the village. However, things are a little calmer for the actors off-screen, as many of the cast are happily married or engaged to long-term partners – some of whom they even met on the show. Take a look back at the happiest days of their lives with our roundup of Hollyoaks stars' engagement announcements and wedding photos…

Bronagh Waugh:

Bronagh, who is known for playing Cheryl Brady in the soap, married her fiancé Richard in September 2018, with her co-star Jessica Fox as one of her bridesmaid. Jessica shared a photo from the big day on Instagram, sharing a glimpse at Bronagh's unique floral print wedding dress which featured off-the-shoulder and bow back detailing.

Hollyoaks Carly Stenson Danny Mac wedding
2/10

Carly Stenson and Danny Mac:

Former Hollyoaks co-stars Carly Stenson and Danny Mac tied the knot in a magical woodland setting in the New Forest in September 2017. The couple shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, with Danny saying of the moment he first saw his bride: "It was such a lovely moment that I'll never forget. I actually put my hand out to tell her to slow down as it was all going too quickly and I wanted to cherish it. Carley thought I waved and so she waved back."

© Steven Mayatt

Adam Rickitt Katy Rickitt wedding
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Adam Rickitt:

Adam Rickitt, who plays Kyle Kelly in Hollyoaks, tied the knot with ITV presenter Katy Fawcett in December 2014. The I Breathe Again singer shared a throwback photo from their big day in June, showing the pair walking back up the aisle after saying their vows. "#tbt to the day I wedded this one… not the best day of my life because each day with @katyrickitt keeps getting better."

Sarah Jayne Dunn engagement photo
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Sarah Jayne Dunn:

In December 2016, Sarah Jayne Dunn excitedly announced her engagement in an Instagram of herself with her new fiancé Jonathan Smith, saying she felt like the "happiest, luckiest girl in the world". The pair married in Cheshire in May 2018.

Tamara Wall engagement photo
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

Tamara Wall:

Tamara got engaged during a holiday to Ibiza in June 2018, and later shared the happy news with an Instagram photo of herself with her partner Gareth Jones that read: "I said yes!"

Kieron Richardson wedding
Photo: © Rex
6/10

Kieron Richardson:

Several of Kieron's co-stars were bridesmaids for his wedding to Carl Hyland in April 2015, with all 12 of them wearing wedding dresses for the occasion!

Gemma Merna wedding hello
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Gemma Merna:

Gemma Merna, known for her role as Carmel McQueen, married Ian Milton in May 2012 in a ceremony covered exclusively in HELLO!. The actress shared a throwback look at the magazine feature in 2018, sharing a look at her gorgeous fishtail wedding dress and the moment she and Ian cut their wedding cake.

Rachel Adedeji wedding
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Rachel Adedeji:

Former X Factor singer Rachel Adedeji married her long-term partner Jason Finegan in August 2015, and shared a photo on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. The couple welcomed their daughter Lillian just before Christmas in 2017.

Scarlett Moffatt wedding
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Scarlett Bowman:

Former Hollyoaks actress Scarlett Bowman said 'I do' in a romantic ceremony with Rob Colicci in Portofino, Italy, in July 2016. The beautiful bride later shared photos from her big day on social media, showing herself and Rob leaving the church hand-in-hand before getting into a lime green open-top classic Fiat 500 to travel to their reception.

Emmett Scanlon Claire Cooper wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
10/10

Emmett Scanlon and Claire Cooper:

After meeting on the set of Hollyoaks, Emmett Scanlon and Claire Cooper married in New York City in 2016. The couple shared photos from their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!, with Emmett saying: "It's something I'll never forget. Everyone got behind the wedding with such love that it was overwhelming at times."

