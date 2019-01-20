7 Photos | Brides

See the Dancing on Ice 2019 stars' wedding photos

Look back on the DOI stars’ big days

...
See the Dancing on Ice 2019 stars' wedding photos
You're reading

See the Dancing on Ice 2019 stars' wedding photos

1/7
Next

John Torode speaks about engagement to Lisa Faulkner for first time
Holly Willoughby wedding
Photo: © ITV
1/7

Dancing on Ice has viewers hooked following its return to ITV in January, with stars including Jane Danson, Brian McFadden and James Jordan all hoping for skating success along their professional partners. But have you ever wondered who their other halves are cheering them on? Find out and take a look back at the wedding days of not only the 2019 contestants, but also the professional skaters and the judging panel…

MORE: Christopher Dean says Dancing on Ice curse is real

The hosts and judges

Holly Willoughby:

Holly married producer Dan Baldwin in August 2007. The This Morning presenter, who has since welcomed three children with her husband, shared a glimpse at their big day in a segment on the ITV show and told viewers: "The one thing I wish I'd known for my wedding day is – and I think I did know this but I still think it doesn't go in – everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."

Ashley Banjo wedding
Photo: © Facebook
2/7

Ashley Banjo:

Dancing on Ice judge and Diversity star Ashley Banjo tied the knot with Francesca Abbott in July 2015. Following the wedding, Ashley shared a sweet wedding photo on Facebook, and he has since posted more on Instagram, saying: "Life moves so fast it scares me sometimes… but it’s hard to describe how lucky I feel having you to share it with."

Christopher Dean wedding 1991
Photo: © Rex
3/7

Christopher Dean:

Christopher Dean has been married twice in the past. He is seen here on his wedding day to Isabelle Duchesnay in 1991, but the pair divorced in 1993. In 1994 the skater married Jill Trenary, but they parted ways in 2010. Christopher has been in a relationship with Dancing on Ice head coach Karen Barber since 2011.

James Jordan Ola Jordan wedding
Photo: © Twitter
4/7

The Contestants

James Jordan:

Former Strictly pro James Jordan has been happily married to fellow dancer Ola Jordan since 2003. The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary together in October 2018, and Ola has previously marked the occasion by sharing wedding photos on Twitter, showing them having their first dance as man and wife.

Brian McFadden wedding Vogue
Photo: © HELLO!
5/7

Brian McFadden:

Dancing on Ice contestant Brian McFadden has been married twice before; first to Kerry Katona and secondly to Vogue Williams, with the pair tying the knot in 2012. The couple married in Tuscany, Italy, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. However, sadly the pair announced they had separated in 2015. Vogue has since married Spencer Matthews, while Brian is now dating PE teacher Danielle Parkinson.

Jane Danson wedding
Photo: © Twitter
6/7

Jane Danson:

It’s been 13 years since Coronation Street actress Jane Danson married Robert Beck. In December, Robert shared a black-and-white wedding snap to celebrate their anniversary, writing: "Married this belter 13 years ago today… Happy anniversary to my awesome @realjanedanson wife."

Carlotta Edwards Alexander Demetriou wedding
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

The professionals

Alexander Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards:

Professional skaters Alexander Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards have been married since August 2016. "I can’t believe how fast time has gone by! All the parts of the world we’ve seen together, all the shows we’ve performed, and all the moments of love we’ve shared. I’m so lucky to have Alex by my side," Carlotta wrote as they celebrated their anniversary in 2018.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries