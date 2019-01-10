View Galleries
-
See the Dancing on Ice 2019 stars' wedding photos
Dancing on Ice has viewers hooked following its return to ITV in January, with stars including Jane Danson, Brian McFadden and James Jordan all hoping...
-
See your favourite Hollyoaks stars' wedding and engagement photos
We struggle to keep up with the relationship and marital sagas in Hollyoaks, with no such thing as a quiet day in the village. However, things are a...
-
See the most dapper celebrity best men and groomsmen
The best man and groomsmen have one of the most important roles in any wedding, and these celebrities were more than happy to take on the challenge at...
-
See these Emmerdale stars' wedding and engagement photos
There must be something in the water at Emmerdale. Not only are a number of the cast planning weddings, but many of them are to each other! Charley...
-
14 of the most stylish celebrity bridesmaids' dresses worn by Vicky Pattison, Claudia Winkleman and more
They may be used to being centre of attention, but these celebrities were happy to take a step back with a role in their close friends and...