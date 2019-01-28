10 Photos | Brides

See the most adorable royal bridesmaids and pageboys

Look back on some of the sweetest royal wedding moments

...
See the most adorable royal bridesmaids and pageboys
You're reading

See the most adorable royal bridesmaids and pageboys

1/10
Next

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid talks marriage with boyfriend Steve Parish
Prince George Princess Charlotte eugenie wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

While the past year has seen both Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie get married, it doesn’t seem that long ago that they were walking down the aisle in a different capacity – as pageboy and bridesmaid at the weddings of close family and friends. Taking on the role seems to be a rite of passage for any young royal, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte starring in three high profile weddings in the last two years alone! Take a look back at some of the cutest royal bridesmaids and pageboys including Prince William, Princess Beatrice and Zara Phillips…

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate’s eldest children are pros at being pageboy and bridesmaid, having done so on several occasions. The siblings looked adorable as they took on the roles at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding in October 2018, wearing outfits from Amaia Kids.

Bridesmaids princess eugenie wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Mia Tindall, Isla and Savannah Phillips

Joining Princess Eugenie’s bridal party was Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter Mia, and Isla and Savannah Phillips, the daughters of Zara’s brother Peter Phillips. Pop royalty also joined the line-up, as Robbie Williams’ daughter Teddy was also given the honour of being a bridesmaid.

Prince George pageboy Prince Harry wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Prince George

George and Charlotte also had starring roles in their uncle Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018. The future King looked smart in a miniature replica of Harry’s Cavalry outfit for the occasion, complete with his initials embroidered on the shoulder.

Princess Charlotte bridesmaid Prince Harry Meghan wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Princess Charlotte

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte looked sweet in a white Givenchy dress and Aquazurra Mary Jane shoes, with a flower crown and bouquet of flowers for the ceremony, which took place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018.

Prince George Princess Charlotte Pippa Middleton wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Cambridge children also played a part in their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in May 2017. Pippa opted for traditional outfits for her young bridal party, all wearing bespoke ensembles from Pepa & Co.

Lady Louise Windsor bridesmaid William Kate wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Lady Louise Windsor

The Earl and Countess of Wessex’s daughter Lady Louise was just seven when she acted as a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince William and Kate in 2011, but she took it all in her stride, and waved happily to the crowds as she rode in a carriage through London with Prince Harry following the nuptials.

Prince Harry pageboy Earl Spencer wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Prince Harry

Prince Harry was pageboy at the wedding of his uncle Charles Spencer to Victoria Lockwood in 1989, when he was just five years old.

Prince William pageboy wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Prince William

How sweet did Prince William look when he was a pageboy in 1988? The Duke of Cambridge took on the role at the wedding of Camilla Dunne to Rupert Soames, a grandson of Winston Churchill, at Hereford Cathedral.

Princess Beatrice Eugenie bridesmaids
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were both bridesmaids at the wedding of their former royal nanny, Alison Wardley, in Manchester in April 1993.

Zara Phillips bridesmaid Prince Andrew wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Zara and Peter Phillips

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson enlisted several young family members to join their wedding party in 1986, including Princess Anne’s children Peter and Zara Phillips, seen here on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with the newlyweds after their ceremony.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries