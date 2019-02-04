﻿
12 Photos | Brides

12 of the best high street wedding shoes under £100

For the budget-conscious bride

Dune London wedding shoes
If you’ve blown your wedding budget and are looking for easy ways to save money, your wedding shoes can be a good place to start. Sure, you may have your eyes on those iconic Valentino Rockstud pumps or Sarah Jessica Parker-inspired Manolos, but there are some amazing replicas to be found on the high street in stores including Dune, Debenhams and ASOS. We’ve rounded up 12 of our favourites under £100, saving you more cash for the all-important dress

Dune Breanna heels - £99

Classic, elegant and with just a touch of sparkle, these ivory court shoes are a failsafe choice for your wedding day. They have latex and memory foam sock linings too, so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style in these 10.5cm heels. £99, available at dunelondon.com.

Kurt Geiger Carvela wedding shoes
Kurt Geiger Carvela Kankan heels - £89

We definitely see the Valentino references in these cream studded courts, featuring cream and nude pointed heels with gold studded straps to add that rock star edge to your wedding dress. £89, available at kurtgeiger.com

Rainbow Club peeptoe heels
Rainbow Club Jennifer satin heels - £79

You can’t really go wrong with a classic satin peep toe heel, and these Rainbow Club heels have the benefit of a concealed platform for extra comfort. You can even have them dyed to match an outfit should you want to give them a new lease of life afterwards, or buy diamante embellished shoe clips (£43) to add a glitzy touch. Available at Johnlewis.com.

Pink by Paradox london wedding shoes
Pink by Paradox London Macpherson sandals - £59

Pretty in pink! Add a splash of colour to your bridal look with these blush pink satin Macpherson sandals. With an 8.5cm heel and supportive ankle straps, these promise to be as comfortable as they are covetable. £59, available at Debenhams.com.

No 1 Jenny Packham wedding shoes
No. 1 Jenny Packham Paris heels - £85

A favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, Jenny Packham’s diffusion line for Debenhams allows you to get the royal-approved designer’s looks for less. We love these vintage-inspired Paris heels, with feature delicate gem and stone embellishments, with a classic peep toe and supportive ankle strap. £85, available at Debenhams.com.

Monsoon slingback bow heels
Monsoon Bea Bow sling back bridal shoes - £69

Elegant and feminine, these sling back heels are a classic addition to your wedding day ensemble. The bow detailing on the heels adds a stylish touch to an otherwise minimalistic shoe. £69, available at Monsoon.co.uk.

Pink by Paradox London Alandra heels
Pink by Paradox London Alandra court shoes - £69

Meet your something blue! With their baby blue satin fabric, jewelled embellishment and stiletto heel, these bridal shoes are a fun take on tradition that you’ll be able to wear again and again after your big day. £69, available at paradoxlondon.com.

ASOS bow slingback flat shoes
ASOS DESIGN Lips bow sling back ballet flats - £22

If you want to be able to dance the night away without worrying about your feet hurting, then a pair of flat shoes is a must. Which is where these ivory sling back ballet flats come in; a bargain at £22, these are great to have on hand when your feet need a break from heels. Available at Asos.com.

River Island gold metallic barely there heels
River Island gold metallic barely there sandals - £38

You’ll be able to wear these gold metallic barely there heels time and time again as a sweet reminder of your wedding day. Better still, they’re a bargain at £38. Available at Riverisland.com.

New Look bow back heels
New Look nude suedette bow back sandals - £22.99

Classic, comfortable and with a cute bow on the heel, what’s not to love about these nude stiletto sandals? The nude hue will work with any dress and at £22.99, they’re hundreds of pounds cheaper than similar designer styles. Available at Newlook.com.

Kate Spade Keds trainers
Kate Spade x Keds bridal trainers - £75

If heels aren’t for you, break with tradition and wear trainers! But not just any old trainers, these glittery Keds were designed in collaboration with Kate Spade with brides in mind, and they’re sure to command attention on your big day! £75, available at Katespade.com.

Monsoon Jenna bridal heels
Monsoon Jenna jewelled kitten heel mule - £90

Style-savvy brides will love these jewelled kitten heel mules, which will add an on-trend finishing touch to your wedding day outfit. £90, available at Very.co.uk.

