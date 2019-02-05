﻿
The one thing Christine Lampard, Andrea McLean and Victoria Pendleton had in common on their wedding day

They all opted for the same dress designer

Andrea McLean wedding dress
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

While they all have their own unique sense of style and hosted completely different weddings, there is one thing that celebrity brides including Andrea McLean, Christine Lampard and Katherine Jenkins all had in common on their big day – they all wore wedding dresses designed by Suzanne Neville.

The bridal designer has become a go-to for celebrity looking for contemporary, flattering and high-quality dresses made in the UK, with Olympian Victoria Pendleton and former Sugababes singer Heidi Range among Suzanne's other celebrity clientele. Scroll through the gallery to see which celebrity brides wore Suzanne Neville gowns on their wedding day…

Andrea McLean

Loose Women star Andrea wore the Athena wedding dress from Suzanne Neville's Belle Epoque collection for her wedding to Nick Feeney in December 2017. The strapless lace gown featured a sweetheart neckline and fishtail skirt, with button detailing down the back.

Christine Lampard wedding Frank Lampard
Photo: © Rex
2/7

Christine Lampard

Andrea's Loose Women co-star Christine also wore Suzanne Neville for her own winter wedding to Frank Lampard in December 2015. The long-sleeved lace gown featured a flattering cinched-in waistline, fishtail skirt and plunging neckline.

Jacqueline Jossa wedding dress
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Jacqueline Jossa

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa opted for an ivory satin Suzanne Neville wedding dress for her nuptials to Dan Osborne in 2017. The gorgeous gown – seen here as Jacqueline attended a dress fitting – had a scalloped boat neckline and a lace overlay and sleeves.

Heidi Range wedding dress
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Heidi Range

Sugababes singer Heidi Range looked stunning as she wed Alex Partakis in Tuscany in September 2016. The bespoke gown featured a satin corset with lace overlay and sleeves, and a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette.

Victoria Pendleton wedding dress
Photo: © HELLO!
5/7

Victoria Pendleton

Suzanne was also the designer of choice for Olympian Victoria Pendleton, who married Scott Gardner in a romantic ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO!. The gold-medallist wowed in her floor-length fitted gown, which featured cap sleeves and open back detailing, and was made from delicate lace.

Theo Walcott wedding Melanie Slade
Photo: © HELLO!
6/7

Melanie Slade

When footballer Theo Walcott married his childhood sweetheart Melanie Slade in 2013, there was only one wedding dress designer for her. The beautiful bride wore a strapless lace Suzanne Neville wedding dress which featured beaded embellishment around the waist for the nuptials, which were covered exclusively in HELLO! magazine.

Ledley King wife wedding dress
Photo: © HELLO!
7/7

Amy Kavanagh

Former England footballer Ledley King's wife Amy Kavanagh also opted for the London-based designer for her wedding dress in 2015. The bespoke gown was strapless with a figure-hugging silhouette and fishtail skirt.

