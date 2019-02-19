﻿
Old Marylebone town hall
Photo: © Rex
1/7

Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect wedding venue in London, or simply want to see where some of your favourite stars said 'I do', we've rounded up seven venues that have the seal of approval from celebrities including Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, Fearne Cotton and Tom and Giovanna Fletcher. Scroll through the gallery for all the details on these celebrity wedding venues in London…

Old Marylebone Town Hall

There's something about Old Marylebone Town Hall that makes it a favourite among celebrities including Sir Paul McCartney (pictured), who married Nancy Shevell here in October 2011, as well as Liam Gallagher who married both Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton in the venue. Claudia Winkleman married Kris Thykier at the venue in 2000, while Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas also tied the knot there.

There are seven ceremony rooms to choose from in the recently-renovated venue, the largest of which is the Westminster Room, which seats up to 100 guests. Better still, you don't need a celebrity budget to marry here; from April you can expect to pay £684 to marry on a Saturday afternoon during peak season, or as little as £481 for a weekday wedding. See more at adaytoremember.london/old-marylebone-town-hall.

Kew Gardens orangery fearne cotton wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
2/7

Kew Gardens

Fearne Cotton and husband Jesse Wood hosted their wedding reception at the beautiful Orangery at Kew Gardens, a Grade I listed glasshouse that served as the perfect backdrop for her star-studded nuptials. Couples can choose from four venues within Kew Gardens to host their wedding; the Nash Conservatory, the Temperate House, Cambridge Cottage, or the Orangery that Fearne chose. Prices start at £7,000 + VAT Monday to Thursday, while it is only available Friday to Sunday as part of the multi-venue hire package, with prices from £11,500 + VAT. Visit kew.org/venue-hire for more details.

The Arts Club Christine Lampard
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

The Arts Club

Unfortunately, you won't be able to follow in the footsteps of Christine and Frank Lampard with a wedding at The Arts Club, unless you're a member of the exclusive club. The couple hosted their wedding ceremony here in December 2015, following a ceremony at the nearby St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge.

Kensington Palace Orangery Nicky Hilton Wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

Kensington Palace

Both Nicky Hilton and Poppy Delevingne were royalty for the day at their nuptials, which they each hosted at Kensington Palace. There are several spots around the palace and its grounds that are available to book for weddings, including the King's Gallery and King's Drawing Room within the palace, or the beautiful Sunken Garden, where Prince Harry and Meghan posed for photos after announcing their engagement in November 2017.

Only one spot at the palace is licenced for civil ceremonies; The Orangery located in the grounds of Kensington Palace can hold 150 guests for the ceremony, 120 for dinner and dancing and up to 300 for a reception. The historic building is where Nicky Hilton hosted her lavish wedding to James Rothschild in 2015. However, all of the other spaces can be booked for wedding receptions, and are sure to add a royal touch to proceedings. In the summer, couples throwing a huge wedding for up to 1,000 guests could celebrate on The Orangery lawn, while the Cupola Room would be a stunning backdrop for a more intimate reception dinner for up to 80 guests.

Bath House London Aljaz Janette Manrara wedding
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Victorian Bath House

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec hosted multiple wedding celebrations in 2017, with the London part of their nuptials hosted at Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate. The Grade II listed hideaway is full of character and accommodates up to 150 standing and 90 seated guests, with delicious food and drinks available to suit your theme. Visit victorianbathhouse.co.uk for more information.

One George Street Karen Kevin Clifton wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
6/7

One Great George Street, Westminster

Strictly professional dancers Kevin and Karen Clifton hosted their summer 2015 nuptials at One Great George Street in Westminster. The magnificent Grade II listed Edwardian building would provide the perfect backdrop for a romantic wedding, with seven different areas licensed for civil marriage and civil partnership ceremonies. Exclusive venue hire for between 60 and 100 people costs between £4,000 and £5,000 dependent on the time of year, rising to between £6,500 and £7,500  for more than 100 guests. Meanwhile, a comprehensive menu package is available to add on. Visit onegreatgeorgestreet.com for more details.

One Marylebone Tom Giovanna Fletcher wedding
7/7

One Marylebone

One Marylebone was the venue for Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's wedding in 2012 – and served as the backdrop for that now infamous wedding speech from the groom! The Grade I listed church is located a stone's throw away from Regent's Park and has two exclusive spaces to hire, along with a landscaped garden. Visit one-events.co.uk/marylebone for more details.

Photo: YouTube

