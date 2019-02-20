﻿
And the bride wore Chanel! 8 celebrities who wore Karl Lagerfeld's wedding dresses

See the Chanel fashion designer's most iconic wedding dresses

Poppy Delevingne Chanel wedding dress
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

Karl Lagerfeld's beautiful creations for Chanel have always been incredibly popular among the style set, so it's no wonder many celebrity brides asked the esteemed designer to create their wedding dresses, too. Lily Allen, Poppy Delevingne and Keira Knightley are among the leading ladies who wore Chanel on their wedding day, while a bevy of supermodels including Kendall Jenner and Poppy's sister Cara Delevingne were transformed into beautiful brides in the Chanel Couture fashion shows. Scroll through the gallery to see some of the celebrities who wore Chanel wedding dresses…

Poppy Delevingne

Model-turned-actress Poppy Delevingne wowed in Chanel Haute Couture designed by Karl Lagerfeld on her wedding day to James Cook in 2014. The stunning gown featured delicate floral appliques, cap sleeves and a drop waist with a delicate skirt that she was able to remove for her evening celebrations at Chiltern Firehouse.

Poppy Delevingne wedding dress close up
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

Poppy wore the gorgeous gown with a matching veil, also from Chanel, while her hair was styled down in loose curls by George Northwood, and Charlotte Tilbury gave her the perfect bridal glow.

Lily Allen wedding dress
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Lily Allen

One of Karl Lagerfeld's muses, it came as no surprises that Lily Allen wore a Chanel dress by the designer on her wedding day to Sam Cooper in June 2011. While the Smile singer donned a 1920s-inspired creation by Delphine Manivet (pictured) for the ceremony, she later changed into a vintage-style empire line dress created by Karl for her reception. Karl shared a glimpse at his sketch for the dress on Twitter in 2011 (inset) along with a sneak peek at Lily wearing the design. Following the news of his death, Lily said: "You made me feel like a princess. I never quite understood what you saw in me but I am forever grateful for the support that you and Chanel have given me over the last 15 years."

Keira Knightley Chanel wedding dress
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Keira Knightley

A-list actress Keira loves her Chanel wedding dress so much, she's worn it on several occasions, including for a red carpet appearance in December 2013, just a few months after marrying Klaxons musician James Righton. The Karl Lagerfeld design was powder pink with a tulle knee-length skirt, and bandeau top. On her big day the actress teamed the dress with a Chanel tweed jacket and flat shoes, but she restyled it for the red carpet by adding a sheer long-sleeve top with embellished detailing.

Kristin Mcmenamy chanel wedding dress
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Kristin McMenany

Not only did American model wear one of Karl Lagerfeld's wedding dresses for her nuptials to photographer Miles Aldridge in 1997, she also walked down the aisle on the arm of the man himself. Her one-shoulder draped chiffon dress was made in a fabric dyed to match her pale skin and was offset by a feather headdress by Philip Treacy.

Cara Delevingne chanel wedding dress
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Cara Delevingne

She may not be married but Poppy's sister Cara Delevingne had a Chanel bridal moment all of her own when she walked the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture fashion show in 2014. The shimmering floor-length gown was styled with trainers, a statement feather headdress and tulle veil.

Kendall Jenner Chanel wedding suit
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Kendall Jenner

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner looked like a modern bride as she walked in the Chanel Haute Couture show in 2015, wearing bridal separates – a white double breasted blazer and trousers with a dramatic floor-sweeping veil.

Claudia Schiffer Chanel wedding show
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Claudia Schiffer

Supermodel Claudia has been a Chanel bride on several occasions in Karl Lagerfeld's fashion shows, including this moment in 1996, when she wore a long-sleeved button-fronted boucle dress with a complementing veil and ivory shoes.

Lily Rose-Depp Chanel wedding dress
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Lily-Rose Depp

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose was transformed into a beautiful bride at Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture show for Chanel in 2017. This powder pink puffy gown with a cinched-in waist and sweeping train is one of the most memorable dresses created by the late fashion designer.

