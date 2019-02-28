﻿
12 Photos | Brides

Spring wedding inspiration from Pippa and Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Get inspired to plan the perfect spring wedding

...
Spring wedding inspiration from Pippa and Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more
You're reading

Spring wedding inspiration from Pippa and Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

1/12
Next

Princess Eugenie reveals very surprising fact about her wedding tiara
Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

Spring is almost here, and with it comes the start of wedding season! A whole host of celebrities chose spring as the time of year to tie the knot, and who can blame them? With the days getting longer, milder temperatures and the beautiful flowers the season brings, it's the ideal time for a wedding.

If you too are planning a spring wedding, get some inspiration from the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and her younger sister Pippa Middleton, the Duchess of Sussex and Michelle Keegan, all of whom tied the knot during the springtime.

Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex incorporated several spring details into her royal wedding with Prince Harry in May 2018, from the flowers to the flavours in their wedding cake. Meghan showed that you can still wear long sleeves in spring, with her bespoke Givenchy gown the perfect choice for the weather.

Meghan Markle royal wedding flowers
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

How beautiful were the flowers that adorned St George's Chapel in Windsor? The display featured in-season blooms and greenery including branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, along with white garden roses, foxgloves and peonies. Not only will using seasonal flowers make your spring wedding all the more beautiful, but it could also save you money when wedding planning, too. Take note!

Meghan Markle royal wedding cake
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Your wedding cake is another great way to give a nod to the time of year you're getting married in. For Prince Harry and Meghan, this meant incorporating seasonal flavours of lemon and elderflower into their unique cake installation, which was served to guests at their royal wedding reception.

GALLERY: The best supermarket wedding cakes from M&S and more

4-Prince-William-and-Kate-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Kate Middleton's wedding to Prince William

There’s so much to love about Prince William and Kate’s royal wedding, from the breathtaking setting of Westminster Abbey to the bride’s bespoke Alexander McQueen gown. Again, Kate proved that long sleeved wedding dresses are still a great choice for spring, with her lacy sleeves a chic way to cover up for the April weather.

Prince William and Kate wedding aisle decor
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were ahead of their time when it came to decorating their ceremony venue. Aisle decorations are big news for 2019, perhaps inspired by the way Westminster Abbey was lined with six huge maple trees and two hornbeams to stunning effect at the royal wedding in 2011.

Pippa Middleton wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews

We don’t know what we love more -  the stunning foliage and flowers on display outside Pippa Middleton’s wedding, or the bride’s Giles Deacon gown with its high neck and cap sleeves – perfect for the time of year.

MORE: 10 of the most romantic royal proposals

Pippa Middleton wedding party
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

You may not have royalty in your bridal party, but you can still make your little pageboys and flower girls feel like princes and princesses with adorable traditional outfits like Pippa. We love the pretty flower crowns worn by Pippa’s niece Princess Charlotte and the other young bridesmaids.

STORY: Want your flower girl to look like Princess Charlotte? You need to see this

Michelle Keegan Mark Wright wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
8/12

Michelle Keegan's wedding to Mark Wright

Nearly four years on, we’re still coveting Michelle Keegan’s beautiful spring bridal look, comprising of a fishtail Galia Lahav gown with a long Italian lace veil. Embracing the spring weather, the couple posed outside in the grounds of their wedding venue for their official portraits, which were released exclusively in HELLO! magazine.

Geri Halliwell wedding Christian Horner
Photo: © Rex
9/12

Geri Halliwell's wedding to Christian Horner

We’re not the only ones who appear to have been inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge’s royal wedding look. Not only did Geri Halliwell recruit Kate’s wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, to create her beautiful gown, but with its lace sleeves and cinched-in waist, it’s definitely reminiscent of the Duchess’ wedding day look.

READ NEXT: What this Strictly pro and Geri Halliwell had in common on their wedding day

Eva Longoria wedding exclusive
Photo: © HELLO!
10/12

Eva Longoria's wedding to Jose Baston

We love how Eva Longoria traded a classic bridal bouquet for a unique white orchid cascade, which complemented her minimalistic Victoria Beckham wedding dress to perfection. Meanwhile, spring offers grooms the opportunity to try lighter colours such as pale grey for their wedding suit, just like Eva’s groom Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston.

Kim-Kardashian Kanye West royal wedding flower wall
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West

We may have Kim and Kanye to thank for the flower wall trend that has become a favourite at weddings all-year-round. Take cues from the A-list couple by incorporating the look into your own spring nuptials, using a classic wall of all-white seasonal blooms to create the perfect backdrop to your ceremony and wedding photos.

MORE: The biggest wedding trends for 2019 revealed

Catherine Tyldesley wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
12/12

Catherine Tyldesley

Former Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley’s wedding is full of inspiration for couple’s planning a spring wedding, with special touches such as scented candles and beautiful white flowers adorning their venue. Meanwhile, the bride’s off-the-shoulder Philip Armstrong wedding dress is another great style for spring featuring delicate lace fabric and illusion detailing.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...