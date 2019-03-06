﻿
11 Photos | Brides

Katy Perry, Rafael Nadal and all the celebrities who have got engaged in 2019 – see their gorgeous rings!

Love is in the air!

Alex Jones had one big thing in common with this royal bride on her wedding day
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom engaged
Photo: © Instagram
We may only be in March, but it's already shaping up to be a romance-filled year after several of our favourite celebrity couples announced their engagements. From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's adventurous Valentine's Day proposal to the romantic way James McVey popped the question to his girlfriend Kirstie Brittain (with a little help from his I'm a Celebrity campmate Harry Redknapp), we've rounded up a guide to all the celebrities that have got engaged in 2019 so far.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Teenage Dream singer Katy Perry announced her engagement to Orlando Bloom on 15th February, following his surprise Valentine's Day proposal. She has since revealed more details about his proposal, which took place in a helicopter and didn't go entirely to plan. One thing's for sure though, she loves her diamond and ruby engagement ring, which she had dropped some hints about beforehand. And who can blame her?

Rafael Nadal Mery Perello
Photo: © Rex
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perello

In January, it emerged that Rafael Nadal is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Mery Perelló. The couple, who have been in a committed relationship for 14 years, are set to tie the knot this autumn in a Mallorca-based ceremony. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! revealed that Rafa proposed to Mery, also known as Xisca, back in May during a romantic trip to Rome, but the couple kept it private for the first eight months of their engagement.

James McVey Kirstie Brittain engaged
Photo: © HELLO!
James McVey and Kirstie Brittain

The Vamps musician James proposed to his girlfriend Kirstie in January, just weeks after his stint in the I'm a Celebrity jungle. James got down on one knee during a romantic New Years' trip to the Lake District, with a platinum and diamond cushion cut ring that already had the seal of approval from his fellow campmate and new friend, Harry Redknapp.

Lisa Faulkner John Torode engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Lisa Faulkner and John Torode

MasterChef judge John Torode proposed to former EastEnders star Lisa Faulkner in January after three years of dating. The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news alongside a picture of the gorgeous ring, writing: "My gorgeous John completely surprised me on Christmas Day and asked me to marry him!" She added: "After waiting to tell our family when we got home, we then had a few days just grinning at each other!! I'm so very happy to share our lovely news with you."

Jennifer Lawrence engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

At the beginning of February, it was confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to Cooke Maroney, after eight months of dating. The Oscar-winning actress has since proudly shown her emerald-cut diamond ring during appearances at Paris Fashion Week – and it's beautiful!

Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Jurassic World star Chris Pratt surprised fans in January when he announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, after only a few months of dating. The dad-of-one announced the happy news in an Instagram post which showed the pair holding one another with Katherine looking at her beautiful new engagement ring. The caption read: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! Ideally we'd have kept this secret for as long as possible. But considering there's paparazzi camped out in the alley behind our house and they document everything whether we like it or not, we'll take the lead here and release this statement."

Misha Nonoo Mikey Hess royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Misha Nonoo and Mikey Hess

One of the Duchess of Sussex's close friends is set to tie the knot to boyfriend Mikey Hess, who reportedly proposed during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas for Valentine's Day. The couple made their romance official at the royal wedding in May, with Mikey accompanying Misha at the service. The fashion designer, who is believed to be Harry and Meghan's matchmaker, was previously married to British millionaire Alexander Gilkes.

Peter Schmeichel Laura von Lindholm
Photo: © Getty Images
Peter Schmeichel and Laura von Lindholm

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel shared the happy news he was engaged to girlfriend Laura von Lindholm at the beginning of February, after proposing during an exotic trip to the Maldives. The 55-year-old shared a blurry black-and-white snap of himself and Laura kissing on Instagram, with her engagement ring visible on her left hand. "She said yes," he wrote over the image, adding in the caption: "So that makes me the lucky one." Meanwhile, Laura also shared a selfie giving a glimpse at her stunning diamond ring, writing: "My light, my love… Yes yes yes!"

Brittany Snow engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland

Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow announced she is engaged to boyfriend Tyler Stanaland in February. "A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," she wrote on Instagram. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened. I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant."

Abbie Cornish Adel engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Abbie Cornish and Adel Altamimi

Actress Abbie Cornish announced her engagement to MMA fighter Adel Altamimi on Instagram on Valentine's Day, sharing a close up of her hand that showed her engagement ring. "'A thing of beauty is a joy forever' - John Keats. You've swept me off my feet my love. I have been waiting for you. The answer is yes!" she wrote.

Melissa Benoist Chris Wood engaged
Photo: © Instagram
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood

Supergirl co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood announced they are set to marry in February, and shared their happy news with a photo that offered a glimpse at Melissa's dazzling Jen Meyer engagement ring. "Yes yes yes it will always be yes," the actress wrote on Instagram.

