10 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings

10 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings
10 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings

What does your wedding bouquet say about you? Two experts reveal all
Photo: © Getty Images
She famously sang that her love doesn't cost a thing, but Jennifer Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez pulled out all the stops when it came to choosing an engagement ring ahead of his romantic proposal in the Bahamas. The sportsman presented the Jenny from the Block singer with a dazzling emerald-cut diamond that has been estimated to cost anywhere between £1million and £3.8million.

But J.Lo's stunning diamond is far from the most expensive celebrity engagement ring – and may not even be the priciest one she has received – former husband Marc Anthony gave her an 8.5 carat blue diamond ring thought to be worth £3million ahead of their wedding in June 2004.

GALLERY: Celebrities who got engaged in 2019 so far

 So which other lucky celebrities have been given multimillion pound engagement rings? Scroll through the gallery to take a look at their jaw-dropping jewels…

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate's sapphire engagement ring is iconic, having once belonged to Princess Diana, so it's little surprise that it has a high value. Although the 12-carat sapphire ring with 14 solitaires was originally valued at £28,000, it is now said to be worth £300,000.

Photo: © Rex
Grace Kelly

When Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III, she wore a 10.47-carat emerald-cut diamond flanked by two baguettes from Cartier. The beautiful diamond ring reportedly cost around £3.1million.

MORE: See celebrities with coloured engagement rings

Photo: © Rex
Mariah Carey

When billionaire James Packer proposed to Mariah Carey in 2016, he did so with a striking 35-carat diamond ring said to be worth £8million, and designed by Wilfred Rosado. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways just a few months later, and the singer is said to have sold her engagement ring to a Los Angeles jeweller.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

Kanye West went to celebrity favourite jeweller Lorraine Schwartz when picking out an engagement ring for Kim Kardashian in 2013. Featuring a 15-carat cushion cut diamond, the sparkler is worth an estimated £3million.

READ NEXT: Discover the romantic secrets behind these celebrity engagement rings

Photo: © Getty Images
Beyoncé

Beyoncé's engagement ring from Jay Z is also designed by Lorraine Schwartz, and features an 18-carat emerald cut diamond with a split shank. The rapper splashed out an estimated £3.8million on the flawless ring.

Photo: © Rex
Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor is known for her impressive jewellery collection, which she loved so much she even wrote a book about it. However, her most iconic – and expensive – engagement ring is the 33.19-carat Asscher cut diamond ring given to her by Richard Burton in 1968. The ring sold for $8.8million (around £6.7million) at Christie's in 2011, but is probably worth even more today.

Photo: © Rex
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Another of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time belonged to Jacqueline Kennedy, who was given a near-flawless 40.42-carat marquise-cut diamond ring by Aristotle Onassis in 1968. The billionaire bought the huge diamond from Harry Winston, but she only wore it two times before it was stored in a New York City bank vault until her death. The ring was sold at auction for £1.97million in 1996.

Photo: © Getty Images
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's boyfriend Paris Latsis spent an estimated £3.58million on a 24-carat emerald cut diamond ring when he proposed in 2005. The socialite kept the ring after their break-up a few months later, and reportedly auctioned it off for £1.5million to benefit the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Photo: © Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

The emerald-cut 16-carat diamond engagement ring that Brad Pitt bought for Angelina Jolie has been valued at approximately £1.2million, and was from designer Robert Procop. The diamonds were custom cut and shaped to complement Angelina's hand and encircle her finger.

