Coronation Street's real-life romances: 5 couples who dated and found love on the cobbles

Sadly many of them have since parted ways

...
Joe Duttine Sally Carman Coronation Street
Photo: © Twitter
The cast of Coronation Street spend long days together filming for the hit ITV soap, so it's no surprise that romance can spark between some of the co-stars from time to time. The show has sparked several relationships over the length of its almost 60-year run, with some couples even starting families together after meeting on the cobbles. Scroll through the gallery to look at some of the couples who found love on Corrie

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman

Sally Carman and Joe Duttine were first rumoured to be dating in July 2018, when they attended the Coronation Street summer party together hand-in-hand. The couple are yet to comment on their relationship, but Sally shared a photo of them together on Twitter in December, and they also attended a ball together in March, showing that they're still going strong.

Lee Boardman Jennifer James Corrie
Photo: © PA
Jennifer James and Lee Boardman

Jennifer and Lee met on the set of Coronation Street in 2000 while they were playing Geena Gregory and Jez Quigley. They married in 2001 and have since welcomed two children together, Jack, 15, and Scarlett, eight.

Lucy Jo Hudson Alan Halsall soap awards
Photo: © Getty Images
Lucy-Jo Hudson and Alan Halsall

Long-term Corrie star Alan Halsall met Lucy-Jo Hudson on the set of the show in 2005, and married in 2009. The couple welcomed their daughter Sienna-Rae in 2014, but sadly announced they had parted ways in 2016. Although they reconciled a few months later, Alan and Lucy-Jo confirmed they had made the decision to divorce in 2018.

Rob Mallard Daniel Brocklebank soap awards
Photo: © Getty Images
Rob Mallard and Daniel Brocklebank

Rob and Daniel confirmed their romance in May 2017, when they attended the British LGBT Awards together. However, their brief relationship ended just two months later, although the pair are said to have remained on good terms.

Tina O Brien Ryan Thomas NTAs
Photo: © Getty Images
Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas

One of Coronation Street's longest-lasting romances was that between Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas, who were together from 2003 to 2009, and welcomed their daughter Scarlett together in 2008. The couple split one-year after their daughter's birth and Tina has since found love again with Adam Crofts, who she married on New Year's Eve, while Ryan is dating Lucy Mecklenburgh after meeting on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017.

