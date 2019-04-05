﻿
The best hen party and weekend essentials you need in 2019

bubblegum ballons
1/10

Are you a bridesmaid this year? Then look no further, we have rounded up a selection of incredible things to help make your loved one's hen party a night (or a weekend) to remember! Make sure you have a list of these essentials for the lucky bride-to-be...

MORE: Here's how to lay your table so it's fit for a prince or princess

Party Balloons

Get your bride tribe together and celebrate your hen in style with the gorgeous Hen Party Balloon Pack! Adored by the likes of former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, these balloons from Bubblegum Balloons are printed with phrases such as 'Last Fling Before the Ring', 'Goodbye Miss, Hello Mrs' and 'Bride Tribe'. To make the celebration extra special, why not get the bride an inflated personalised balloon!

Prices from £8.95, bubblegumballoons.co.uk

hen party game
2/10

Pass The Parcel

This game is a classic and the perfect chance to embrace your inner child. This really is the ultimate ice breaker, in the guise of the much loved party game, pass the parcel. This kit will equip you with everything you could possibly need for a game to remember, with pretty pink tissues to wrap gifts in, confetti for between the layers before unfolding the prize. However, there is a twist - in each layer lies a forfeit card!

£8.99, lastnightoffreedom.co.uk

90s game
3/10

That's So 90s Quiz

This might bring back some fun memories for your girlfriends. Test your '90s knowhow on 10 different general knowledge categories; Music, movies, TV, science & tech, sport, pop culture... and even more! This could also work as the perfect ice-break for those who don't know each other.

£15.99, firebox.com

kodak
4/10

Kodak Printomatic Instant Print camera

This device is the ideal accessory for any hen party! Don't keep your memories locked away in your phone - snap, shoot and print with the Kodak Printomatic instant print camera. The bride will love this stylish point-and-shoot camera that instantly prints high-quality, full-colour photos right from the camera.

£69.99, Argos, Amazon and Currys

props
5/10

Team Bride Photo Props

Who doesn't love taking a Polaroid! Add some magic into your pictures with these novelty hen party props. This 10-pack package includes everything from lip and blingy diamond rings on sticks, to hen party glasses and cocktails.

£4.99, lastnightoffreedom.co.uk

bride sash
6/10

Bride To Be Sash

This is the must-have accessory for a hen party. It'll be a great gift, or the perfect way to set the bride apart at the hen party celebrations. The sash is easy to wear and features the lettering "Bride to be" in gold foil detail. It'll complete the look during your girly get-together and you can combine it with a floral veil and more!

£5, hobbycraft.co.uk

hen buttons
7/10

Hen Buttons

The Hen Button is a fun gift to remind all those attending a hen party that what happens on a hen party stays on a hen party. The buttons are a keepsake item, designed to make you smile, which can be personalised to include certain text or an image to the Hen's specifications. Very cute!

£4 each, thesugarshed.co.uk

balloon
8/10

Statement balloon

You can't have enough balloons. Get party ready with this amazing addition. You can also get the personalised, and make them extra special! We love this pretty pink choice.

£29.99, gettingpersonal.co.uk

hen do cherades
9/10

Hen Do Charades

Add some fun into the mix with this card game! Hen Do Charades is an acting out game, whereby you read the word and then have to act it out, without making any sound! Its a great way for everyone to get to know each other in a quick, fun setting.

£4.50, etsy.com

love-bunting
10/10

Love Bunting

Finish off your room in style with this Hessian Love Bunting. With a rustic design, featuring heart and blossom detail, this bunting will add a lovely touch to your sophisticated party!

£4.00, wilko.com

