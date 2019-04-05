The best hen party and weekend essentials you need in 2019

Are you a bridesmaid this year? Then look no further, we have rounded up a selection of incredible things to help make your loved one's hen party a night (or a weekend) to remember! Make sure you have a list of these essentials for the lucky bride-to-be...
Party Balloons
Get your bride tribe together and celebrate your hen in style with the gorgeous Hen Party Balloon Pack! Adored by the likes of former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, these balloons from Bubblegum Balloons are printed with phrases such as 'Last Fling Before the Ring', 'Goodbye Miss, Hello Mrs' and 'Bride Tribe'. To make the celebration extra special, why not get the bride an inflated personalised balloon!
Prices from £8.95, bubblegumballoons.co.uk