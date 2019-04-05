﻿
Meet the Coronation Street stars' famous other halves

Love blossomed between these soap stars and some fellow celebrities

You can now get a pair of Meghan Markle's gorgeous wedding shoes for £100
Faye Brookes Gareth Gates
Photo: © Getty Images
Not only have many of our favourite Coronation Street stars found love with each other, but also with fellow celebrities too. While Faye Brookes is busy planning her wedding to former Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates, Georgia Taylor is married to her former Holby City co-star Mark Letheren after meeting on the set of the medical drama 2008. And who can forget how romance blossomed between Samia Ghadie and Dancing on Ice pro Sylvain Longchambon on the reality show in 2013? Take a look through the gallery to see more of the Corrie cast’s high profile other halves…

Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates

Kate Connor actress Faye Brookes has been in a relationship with Gareth Gates since 2012, when they starred together in Legally Blonde: The Musical. Despite confirming their separation in September, the pair reconciled just a few weeks later, and in January announced their engagement. The couple are now busy making plans for their wedding, which Faye promises will be “epic”.

Georgia Taylor Mark Letheren
Photo: © Rex
Georgia Taylor and Mark Letheren

You may know her from Coronation Street, but Toyah Battersby actress Georgia Taylor previously starred in Casualty as Ruth Winters, where she met now-husband Mark Letheren in 2008. You may also recognise Mark from his roles in The Bill, Silent Witness and EastEnders, after he played Reverend Chris Skinner in three episodes in 2014.

Jane Danson Robert Beck wedding
Photo: © Rex
Jane Danson and Robert Beck

Long-term Corrie actress Jane Danson is married to fellow actor Robert Beck, who has starred in dramas including Doctors, The Bill, Judge John Deed and Hollyoaks. Robert even starred in Coronation Street as Jimmy Dockerson from 2008-2009.

Samia Ghadie Sylvain Lonchambon
Photo: © Getty Images
Samia Ghadie and Sylvain Longchambon

Love blossomed between Samia Ghadie and Sylvain Longchambon when they competed on Dancing on Ice together in 2013. The pair have since married and welcomed their son Yves together, with Samia a regular fixture in the audience at Dancing on Ice to cheer on the professional skater.

Brooke Vincent Kean Bryan
Photo: © Instagram
Brooke Vincent and footballer Kean Bryan

Sophie Webster actress Brooke Vincent has been dating footballer Kean Bryan since 2016. The 22-year-old currently plays for Sheffield United, and is a graduate from the Manchester City Academy in his hometown.

Helen Flanagan Scott Sinclair
Photo: © Getty Images
Helen Flanagan and footballer Scott Sinclair

Brooke’s on-screen sister Helen has also found love with a footballer, Celtic player Scott Sinclair. The couple have been together since 2009 and are parents to two daughters, Matilda and Delilah, and got engaged at Disneyland Paris in May 2018.

Sue Nicholls Mark Eden
Photo: © Getty Images
Sue Nicholls and Mark Eden

Did you know Sue Nicholls is married to her former Coronation Street co-star Mark Eden? Mark played Alan Bradley in the soap from 1986 until 1989, when his character was knocked over by a tram and killed. The actor has also appeared in Poirot, and even wrote a musical about the Beach Boys.

Sophie Austin Shayne Ward
Photo: © Getty Images
Shayne Ward and Sophie Austin

Former Corrie actor Shayne Ward is engaged to Sophie Austin, who you might recognise from her role as Lindsey Butterfield in Hollyoaks. Since leaving the soap in 2016, Sophie has appeared in Call the Midwife, Doctors and Tina and Bobby, and also welcomed the couple’s daughter Willow in December 2016.

Ryan Thomas Lucy Mecklenburgh
Photo: © Getty Images
Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh

While he shares a daughter with his former Coronation Street co-star Tina O’Brien, Ryan has since moved on with Lucy Mecklenburgh, who he has been dating for two years since meeting on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017.

Michelle Keegan Mark Wright
Photo: © Getty Images
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

One of our favourite celebrity couples first started dating back at the end of 2012, when Michelle was still starring on Coronation Street and Mark was best-known for starring on TOWIE. The couple married in May 2015 and have achieved huge success since, with Mark most-recently presenting The Bachelor UK and Michelle set to film her third series of BBC drama Our Girl.

