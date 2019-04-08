﻿
The royals' guide to wedding guest dressing: 6 styling tips you need to know

Take fashion inspiration from these stylish royals

...
Introducing the Loose Women ladies' famous other halves – past and present
Kate Middleton Princess Eugenie wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Wedding season is here, and if your weekends are getting filled up with romantic ceremonies and evening receptions you may well be wondering what you should wear – and how to wear it. With that in mind we’ve rounded up some wedding guest style inspiration from some of the people who know best – the royal family! With two royal weddings in the last year alone and a third coming soon, the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie are well-versed in what to wear to a wedding. Take a look through the gallery for more inspiration…

Bold is beautiful

Take the opportunity to have fun and experiment with colour, just like the Duchess of Cambridge at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October. Though we’re used to seeing Kate in muted pastels and neutral tones, the Duchess looked fabulous in fuchsia for the second royal wedding of 2018, wearing an Alexander McQueen dress with matching fascinator.

Sophie Eugenie Kate pastels
Photo: © Getty Images
You can't go wrong with pastels

As much as we love bold brights, you can never go wrong with pastels. Perfect for spring and summer weddings, shades of baby blue, pink, peach and lemon will never disappoint. Look to Princess Eugenie, Kate and the Countess of Wessex for style cues.

Meghan and Harry wedding hats
Photo: © Getty Images
A hat makes the ultimate accessory

Sometimes it’s not the outfit that commands the most attention, but the hat! The royals are no strangers to statement headwear at weddings (who can forget Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s hats at Prince William and Kate’s royal wedding?), and it’s something you should experiment with too. From traditional hats to delicate fascinators, they’re an easy way to fast-track your ensemble to being wedding guest ready.

Kate Middleton Camilla Doria Ragland royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Nude heels are a no-brainer

Nude court shoes are a favourite of royals including the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex, and for good reason. These trusty shoes will work just as well with pastels as they do bright outfits, and are an investment piece you’ll wear time and time again. Kate loves L.K. Bennett’s Fern heels, a nude leather court that is still available for £195.

Kate Middleton wedding guest rewear outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
It's okay to recycle outfits

If you have multiple events and weddings to attend, it can prove incredibly expensive to buy new outfits for each one. But the Duchess of Cambridge proved it is acceptable to re-wear outfits when she stepped out in a Whistles floral dress and M Missoni tweed coat for the wedding of friends Lucy Meade and Charlie Budgett in 2014 – both of which she had worn for previous engagements. Even doing something as simple as switching up accessories can give a new lease of life to previously worm occasionwear.

Zara Tindall Kate Middleton maternity fashion
Photo: © Getty Images
Have fun with maternity fashion

Who says maternity wear has to be frumpy? The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible in this monochrome polka dot number to attend a friends’ wedding while heavily pregnant with Prince George in 2013, while Zara Tindall opted for a colourful coat dress and heels to attend Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding ahead of the birth of her daughter Lena in 2018. Look to brands like ASOS and Seraphine for stylish maternity occasionwear.

