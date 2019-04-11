﻿
10 Photos | Brides

10 of the best high street wedding dresses to buy now

We would never have guessed these are all under £1,000

With more couples than ever looking to save money on their wedding day, the bride's wedding dress can be a good place to start. Thankfully, many top high street shops now have their own affordable bridal ranges that are high quality, stylish and available for as little as £100. Who says you can't wear high street on your wedding day? Look through the gallery to see some of our top picks available now…

Whistles Rose wedding dress

With its on-trend Bardot neckline, raised front hem and fine lace fabric, this Whistles wedding dress looks way more expensive than its £599 price tag. A flattering choice for all brides, this ivory gown is currently available in sizes 6-16. See more at whistles.com.

Monsoon Diana embellished wedding dress

Get a glamorous bridal look for less than £500 at Monsoon, whose embellished Diana wedding dress features hand-embroidered beads and sequins, and a daring split. Fully lined with a gorgeous cinched-in waist, what's not to love?! £499, available from monsoon.co.uk.

Needle and Thread Degas bridal gown

For an alternative to a classic white wedding, you can't go wrong with a blush pink gown. This pretty Needle and Thread dress is crafted from softly dotted tulle fabric with crystal embellishment along the straps and waistline. We can't help but notice its resemblance to Mandy Moore's pink Rodarte Couture wedding dress, but at £550, it's far from a celebrity price tag. Find yours at needleandthread.com.

Lipsy Bridal Meghan high neck dress

It's easy to see the inspiration for this Lipsy Bridal gown, named after the Duchess of Sussex. With its high neck, halter detail and figure-hugging fit, it takes inspiration from Meghan's Stella McCartney evening wedding dress but gives it a fresh spin with lace detailing, not to mention it's a bargain at £220. Available from next.co.uk.

Phase Eight Louise wedding dress

Channel a vintage vibe in this Phase Eight twenties-inspired Louise wedding dress, which has a romantic cape design and intricate beaded embellishment. Currently available in sizes 8-16 at phase-eight.com for £550.

ASOS EDITION ruched halter neck wedding dress

There's a lot to love about this ruched halter neck wedding dress, but especially the price – a bargain £120. Whether you choose to wear it all day or buy it as an evening gown for your reception, this minimalistic style will have maximum impact. Buy yours from asos.com.

French Connection Cari Sparkle wedding dress

Boho brides will love this gown from French Connection, which has a floaty skirt and loose chiffon sleeves, with a sequin and beaded belt to add a glamorous finishing touch. Available for £250 from frenchconnection.com.

Ted Baker Eschen dress

Proving plain is anything but boring, this Ted Baker gown may have a simple front, but the back has striking bow detail that will wow your guests as you walk down the aisle. Buy yours for £799 at tedbaker.com.

Reformation Mykonos wedding dress

Command attention on your wedding day in Reformation's Mykonos wedding dress, which has a plunging bardot neckline and mermaid silhouette crafted from ivory lace. Currently Reformation has no stores in the UK, so you will have to buy before you try. $528, thereformation.com.

Self Portrait pleated crochet floral maxi dress

A brand loved by celebrities and the royals alike, the Duchess of Cambridge wore this gown for a red carpet appearance, so you'd be in good company if you choose to wear it for your big day. The long-sleeved gown has a floral lace top and cinched waist with a long crepe skirt. Find yours for £340 at self-portrait-studio.com.

