﻿
10 Photos | Brides

Meet the Spice Boys! The husbands and partners – past and present – of the Spice Girls

See who’ll be supporting the band’s reunion this summer

...
Meet the Spice Boys! The husbands and partners – past and present – of the Spice Girls
You're reading

Meet the Spice Boys! The husbands and partners – past and present – of the Spice Girls

1/10
Next

Strictly's Katya Jones plans to wear her wedding dress again for a very special reason
1-Geri-Halliwell-Christian-Horner-2014
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

It’s not only the Spice Girls’ reunion that’s been making headlines in recent weeks, but their love lives. From Mel B’s claims of a fling with her bandmate Geri Halliwell, to Emma Bunton’s wedding plans with her long-term partner Jade, speculation has been rife about the ladies’ relationships. As the band reunite for rehearsals ahead of their summer tour, we take a look at the relationship and marital history of Emma, Geri, Mel B and Mel C, along with Victoria Beckham, who has decided to give the reunion a miss. Meet the Spice Boys…

Geri and Christian Horner

Geri has been married to Formula 1’s Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner since May 2015. The couple began dating in February 2014 and announced their engagement in November of that year. Their son Monty was born in January 2017.

2-Geri-Halliwell-Fabrizio-Politi
Photo: © Rex
2/10

Geri and Fabrizio Politi

In 2008, Geri announced her engagement to shipping tycoon Fabrizio Politi in late 2008, after a whirlwind romance. However, their relationship was over as almost as quickly as it began, with Geri calling off their wedding plans in March 2009.

STORY: Geri Halliwell breaks silence on Mel B romance claims

3-Geri-Halliwell-Sacha-Gervasi
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Geri and Sacha Gervasi

Although they only had a brief relationship, Geri’s romance with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi in 2005 had a happy outcome – the birth of their daughter Bluebell in May 2006, who counts Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton as her godmothers.

4-Mel-B-Stephen-Belafonte-2016
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte

Mel was married to US film producer Stephen Belafonte for ten years from 2007 to 2017, and they are parents to daughter Madison, seven. After their split, Mel filed for a restraining order against her former husband, alleging a litany of abuse throughout their marriage. Speaking to HELLO! in December 2018, Mel said that despite her experiences, she hasn’t been put off finding love again. "I refuse to shut down and keep people out of my life,” she said. “I’m single – I’m not looking for a relationship, but I still believe in love. I still believe good things happen and the past few months have been proof of that."

5-Mel-B-Eddie-Murphy
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Mel B and Eddie Murphy

Prior to meeting Stephen, Mel was in a relationship with actor Eddie Murphy after meeting through a mutual friend. Writing in her memoir Mel said it had been love at first sight, and their relationship got so serious Eddie even asked her father for permission to marry her. The singer discovered she was pregnant with their child in July 2006, however the couple’s relationship came to an end in December after a string of rows. Mel welcomed their daughter Angel in 2007, and although they never reconciled, she said in 2018 that Eddie will always be the great love of her life.

MORE: Emma Bunton responds to Mel and Geri romance claims

6-Mel-B-Jimmy-Gulzar
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Mel B and Jimmy Gulzar

Mel welcomed her eldest daughter Phoenix Chi during her marriage to her first husband Jimmy Gulzar. The couple met when Jimmy was a backing dancer for the Spice Girls and married in 1998, but their marriage came to an end two years later.

7-Emma-Bunton-Jade-Jones-Brits
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones

The Spice Girls were at the peak of their success when Emma met Jade Jones, a singer with boyband Damage. The couple first started dating in 1998, and are parents to two sons – Beau and Tate. Despite Jade proposing to Emma eight years ago, the couple are yet to tie the knot. However, that could soon be set to change after the Spice Girls singer reportedly gave notice of intent to marry at a venue in London in March, giving them 12 months in which to wed.

8-Mel-C-Joe-Marshall
Photo: © Rex
8/10

Mel C and Joe Marshall

Mel has been dating Joe Marshall since December 2015, and their relationship is so strong she even made her boyfriend her manager. "He challenges me but respects and loves me," Mel has previously said of Joe. "I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship where someone has got my back."

MORE: Geri considers this member of the royal family to be a Spice Boy

9-Mel-C-Thomas-Starr
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Mel C and Thomas Starr

Prior to her relationship with Joe, Mel dated property developer Thomas Starr for ten years. The couple met during a holiday to Barbados in 2002 and welcomed their daughter Scarlett in February 2009. However, the couple parted ways in 2012, when their daughter was three years old.

10-David-Victoria-Beckham
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Victoria and David Beckham

She may not be taking part in the Spice Girls comeback tour, but how can we forget Posh Spice? Previously Victoria Adams, the singer met Manchester United footballer David Beckham at the peak of the band’s success, and the pair announced their engagement in January 1998 before marrying in July the following year, four months after the birth of their son Brooklyn. Now approaching their 20th wedding anniversary, the couple have since welcomed children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...