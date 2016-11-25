﻿
Look back at the best photos from Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall's wedding day

The couple tied the knot in 2015

dec-wedding-twitter
Photo: © Twitter
1/13

It’s been almost four years since Declan Donnelly married his long-term girlfriend Ali Astall in his hometown of Newcastle. The couple said "I do" in front of family and close friends including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, and of course – Dec’s presenting partner Ant McPartlin.

In honour of Dec’s return to television on Britain’s Got Talent, we’ve taken a look back at Dec’s wedding day, which he told well-wishers was an "amazing, magical, wonderful day". Relive their big day with these stunning photos…

dec-donnelly-wedding-1-
Photo: © PA
2/13

The couple emerged from St Michael's Church in Elswick, rays of sunshine beaming down.

Dec and Ali were met by whoops and cheers from their family and friends, as well as hundreds of fans who had lined the streets outside.

MORE: Look back on Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall's wedding day

dec-donnelly-wedding-2-
Photo: © PA
3/13

Dec did a little celebratory dance as he made it official with his girlfriend of three years Ali.

dec-donnelly-wedding-5-
Photo: © PA
4/13

Ali was the exquisite bride in a Phillipa Lepley gown.

MORE: Dec and Ali's love story in pictures

ali-astall-car
Photo: © PA
5/13

She had arrived at the church in a Rolls Royce Phantom.

dec-donnelly-wedding-6-
Photo: © PA
6/13

Dec's sidekick and longtime friend Ant helped provide the laughs on the big day.

dec-donnelly-wedding-8-
Photo: © PA
7/13

Best man Ant was accompanied by his wife Lisa Armstrong.

holly-willoughby-wedding
Photo: © PA
8/13

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in a pleated summer dress.

phillip-schofield
Photo: © PA
9/13

Her This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield was also among the star-studded guests.

dec-donnelly-wedding-4-
Photo: © PA
10/13

Fearne Cotton was heavily pregnant with her second baby. Little Honey Krissy was born one month after the wedding.

rochelle-humes
Photo: © PA
11/13

Marvin and Rochelle Humes made a dapper appearance at the ceremony.

dec-donnelly-wedding-7-
Photo: © PA
12/13

Tess Daly coordinated in a purple dress and matching fedora.

dec-last-photo
Photo: © PA
13/13

Congratulations again to the happy couple!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

