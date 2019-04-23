﻿
10 Photos | Brides

The stylish Coronation Street stars show how to dress for a wedding

See how they glam up away from the cobbles

...
The stylish Coronation Street stars show how to dress for a wedding
You're reading

The stylish Coronation Street stars show how to dress for a wedding

1/10
Next

You could own the celebrity wedding venue where Britney Spears tied the knot
1-Lucy-Fallon-Tina-O-Brien-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

Wedding season is well and truly underway, and if you're struggling with knowing what to wear, we've rounded up some inspiration courtesy of the Coronation Street cast, who have showcased their sartorial prowess at the nuptials of their friends, family and co-stars. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

Lucy Fallon

Lucy looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved maxi dress from ASOS for the wedding of her on-screen mum, Tina O'Brien, in December. The actress teamed the dress with a gold metallic headband and complementing star-print platform heels – perfect for a winter wedding.

2-Lucy-Fallon-summer-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

For another summer event, Lucy opted for bold brights, in a yellow Topshop midi dress and black Office shoes that she paired with covetable designer accessories – a Gucci belt and YSL fringed handbag.

STORY: Coronation Street star Sam Aston reveals details of his upcoming wedding

3-Jane-Danson-Catherine-Tyldesley-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
3/10

Jane Danson

Leanne Battersby actress Jane Danson wore a pretty yellow floral crop top and matching midi skirt to attend her former co-star Catherine Tyldesley's wedding in 2016, which featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine.

4-Jane-Danson-Samia-Longchambon-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Jane was also a bridesmaid at the wedding of her close friend and co-star Samia Ghadie when she married Sylvain Longchambon. The actress wore a pretty lemon strapless dress with cinched-in waist for the occasion, while her fellow bridesmaids wore different styles in the same colour.

GALLERY: Meet the Coronation Street stars' famous other halves

4-Tina-O-Brien-red-dress-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

Tina O'Brien

"#weddingvibes," Tina captioned this photo as she attended a summer wedding in 2018. The Corrie star wore a red crocheted off-the-shoulder dress for the occasion, with her hair down in loose waves and a pair of statement sunglasses adding the finishing touch.

6-Kym-Marsh-wedding-guest
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

Kym Marsh

Former Hear'Say singer Kym Marsh looked chic in a long-sleeved lace dress for a family wedding in February 2018. The actress wore her hair braided into a fishtail plait and added smoky eye makeup to complete the glamorous look, while her daughter Polly looked adorable as a flower girl.

RELATED: Couples who found love on Coronation Street

7-Brooke-Vincent-suit-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Brooke Vincent

Tailoring is a chic alternative to a dress for a wedding, as Brooke Vincent shows. The actress paired her skinny tailored blazer and trousers with a satin corset for a cool and stylish look.

8-Julia-Goulding-Coronation-Street-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Julia Goulding

Don't shy away from bright colours. Corrie's Julia Goulding pulled out all the stops in a cobalt blue off-the-shoulder dress for a friend's wedding, paired with a complementing clutch bag and shades.

MORE: See the Coronation Street stars' wedding and engagement photos

9-Bhavna-Limbachia-brothers-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Bhavna Limbachia

Bhavna looked stunning in a pink and gold sari to attend her brother's wedding. The former Coronation Street star's outfit was complemented with glamorous gold earrings and accessories.

10-Georgia-Taylor-friends-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

Georgia Taylor

Toyah Battersby actress Georgia Taylor recently shared a throwback photo from her best friend's wedding, showing how she wore a pretty floral print cowl neck dress for the occasion, with her hair down in loose waves.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...