The Emmerdale cast's guide to wedding guest style

They've mastered wedding fashion

...
With so many of the Emmerdale cast getting engaged and marrying in the last few years, it’s no wonder they’ve perfected the art of wedding guest style. Actresses including Michelle Hardwick, Amy Walsh and Fiona Wade have all shown their sense of style when attending the nuptials of their friends and co-stars, giving us a whole load of inspiration for any upcoming celebrations. Take a look through the gallery to see some of our favourite looks…

Michelle Hardwick

Michelle glammed up in leopard print to attend her cousin’s wedding in 2018. Her plunging wrap dress had long sleeves and an all-over animal print, which the actress teamed with drop earrings and her hair tied up in a ponytail.

For a friend’s wedding, Michelle opted for a pretty pink floral print fit and flare dress that was perfect for the summery outdoor setting.

Isabel Hodgins and Laura Norton

They may not have been attending a wedding, but we reckon Isabel Hodgins and Laura Norton’s glam looks would be perfect for dancing the night away at an evening reception.

Amy Walsh

Amy swapped a dress for a cool co-ord to attend a friend’s wedding in summer 2018. We love her bright floral-patterned crop top and matching pencil skirt. Nude heels set off the look to perfection.

For a winter wedding, Amy looked glam in a black lace halterneck dress, which featured sheer paneling and a metallic waist belt.

Fiona Wade

Priya Sharma actress Fiona Wade looked gorgeous in a black strapless floor-length gown for the wedding of one of her friends in New York. With her hair tied back into an updo and minimal accessories, it was a simple yet elegant wedding ensemble.

Alice Coulthard

Alice, best known for playing Maisie Wylde in the soap, made a style statement in monochrome with this black-and-white stripe strapless gown, which features flattering cinched-in waist detail.

Verity Rushworth

Former Emmerdale actress Verity looked pretty in pink at a winter wedding in December 2018. The actress’ floor-length chiffon gown featured contrasting black panels, and Verity accessorised with a co-ordinating pink pashmina.

