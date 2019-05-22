﻿
Coronation Street stars on honeymoon: from Sam Aston to Tina O'Brien

See where these soap stars travelled after their weddings

...
1-Coronation-Street-Sam-Aston-honeymoon
Photo: © Instagram
1/6

It's the perfect excuse to splash out on the holiday of a lifetime, so it's little surprise that Coronation Street actor Sam Aston has jetted off to the Maldives for his honeymoon with long-term partner Briony. And while some of his co-stars have also chosen far-flung exotic destinations for their own honeymoons, others stayed a little closer to home. Take a look through the gallery to see where some of the Corrie cast went on honeymoon…

Sam Aston

Sam Aston, who plays Chesney Brown in the soap, has been enjoying a romantic honeymoon in the Maldives after marrying long-term girlfriend Briony. As well as enjoying cocktails and relaxing in the sun at the Kuramathi island resort, yoga teacher Briony has roped her new husband into joining her in practicing some impressive poses on the beach.

2-Tina-O-Brien-minimoon
Photo: © Instagram
2/6

Tina O'Brien

Tina O'Brien and her husband Adam Crofts enjoyed a romantic mini-moon after their New Year's Eve wedding in 2018. The couple stayed at the Gilpin Hotel & Lake House in the Lake District, where Tina shared photos of their lavish meals, relaxing baths, and the beautiful views from their room.

3-Bhavna-Limbachia-honeymoon-bali
Photo: © Instagram
3/6

Bhavna Limbachia

Bali was the destination of choice for Bhavna Limbachia after she married Darren Kuppan in July. The Coronation Street actress shared photos of their action-packed getaway on social media, revealing that as well as visiting Ubud, they had spent some downtime at a lavish beachside resort.

4-Jennie-McAlpine-husband
Photo: © Instagram
4/6

Jennie McAlpine

While she kept news of her wedding secret – revealing she had married her long-term partner Chris Farr only days after they had said "I do" – Jennie later divulged that she and her husband had a low-key honeymoon with their son Albert at a farm in Wales.

5-Catherine-Tyldesley-honeymoon-dubai
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

Catherine Tyldesley

Former Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley and her husband Tom Pitfield jetted off to Dubai after their wedding in 2016, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. Writing in her blog for HELLO! at the time, Catherine shared: "We had a week in one of my fave places – Dubai. We stayed in the desert for few days at first – at a stunning hotel. It was perfect!"

6-Michelle-Keegan-honeymoon
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

Michelle Keegan

Another previous Coronation Street actress who travelled to Dubai on her honeymoon is Michelle Keegan, who visited the UAE on her two-part getaway with Mark Wright. The couple first travelled to the Maldives, before flying to Dubai – the place where they got engaged – where they stayed in an incredible underwater honeymoon suite at Atlantis, The Palm.

