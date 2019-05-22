﻿
Summer wedding inspiration from celebrity brides Holly Willoughby, Emily Andre & more

Getting married this summer? You're in good company. Celebrity brides including Fearne Cotton, Holly Willoughby, and Millie Mackintosh have all had summer weddings, and their beautiful nuptials will give you endless inspiration for your own big day. From their wedding dresses to the venues and flowers, look through the gallery to see all the details on these breathtaking celebrity weddings and get some ideas for your own…

Fearne Cotton

There's so much we love about Fearne Cotton's wedding – from the summer-ready yellow blooms to her gorgeous tea-length wedding dress that features sparking sequin embellishment. The bride showed how important it is to stay true to your own style on your wedding day, and to inject your own personality into the nuptials.

Millie Mackintosh

The summer weather gave Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor the opportunity to marry outdoors, but they still ensured they had a stunning backdrop for their ceremony with a unique floral and balloon arch surrounding the doors of their venue. Meanwhile, Millie had a clever way to transform her bespoke Kate Halfpenny gown from day to night; the bubble sleeves could be removed leaving the stunning strapless gown for the evening reception.

Rose Leslie

A crown made from fresh flowers makes a beautiful accessory for summer brides, as Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie proved when she married Kit Harington in June 2018. The hair accessory complemented her simple bouquet, and added the perfect finishing touch to her wavy bob hairstyle.

Holly Willoughby

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby married Dan Baldwin in August 2007, and shared details of her big day on the ITV show. We love how Holly and her groom created a pretty summer-ready colour scheme, with Dan wearing a pink tie and pocket square to match the bride's bouquet and venue flowers.

Ali Astall

Every detail of Declan Donnelly's wedding day with Ali Astall was picture-perfect. Showing the importance of flowers, the couple's church venue was transformed with a huge colourful floral arch. Meanwhile, the groom swapped a dark suit for a vibrant cobalt blue hue that was ideal for the summer wedding date.

Emily Andre

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh emphasised the dramatic beauty of their wedding venue by installing floral garlands up the staircase in their reception hall, with an array of pink and cream blooms as the table centrepieces.

Ayda Field

Proving the adage, 'your day, your way', Robbie Williams and Ayda Field shunned lavish wedding venues in favour of tying the knot at their own home in Los Angeles, a place that they felt safe and could involve their beloved pet dogs into the ceremony. See more about their wedding day, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine, here.

Storm Keating

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm found clever ways to pay homage to their families and backgrounds on their wedding day in Scotland in August 2015. This included a nod to Storm's native Australia through the wedding flowers, including a floral arch made from silver birch branches and decorated with garden roses, hydrangea and scented eucalyptus.

Jacqui Ainsley

Guy Ritchie's wife Jacqui Ainsley made a gorgeous summer bride when they married at their Wiltshire estate in 2015, wearing a colourful flower crown that complemented the floral arch they had constructed for their outdoor ceremony. The couple made the most of the summer weather by turning their nuptials into their very own festival, with several marquees on their lawn, and tents set up for celebrity guests including David Beckham and Brad Pitt.

