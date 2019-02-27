﻿
11 couples who found love on Strictly, I’m a Celebrity and more

Love blossomed on reality TV

...
Royal style watch: regal ladies wow in Chelsea, Cannes and Monaco
Lisa-Faulkner-John-Torode
Photo: © Getty Images
Reality TV shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice can be a great way for celebs to learn a new skill and raise their profiles, but the shows have had an added benefit for many stars – as they found love too! While Strictly is known for sparking romance for couples on the dancefloor, (two couples met in the last series alone), there are several other couples who have met their other halves – and even gone on to marry – after meeting on shows like I'm a Celebrity and The Jump. Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favourite celebrity couples who met on reality TV shows…

Celebrity MasterChef

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode met when the Holby City actress competed on – and went on to win – Celebrity MasterChef in 2010. John was married to his former wife Jessica at the time, while Lisa was married to Chris Coghill, but the couple’s friendship blossomed into romance after their respective marital splits. Now happily living and working together on their own ITV show, the couple announced their engagement over Christmas 2018.

Vogue Williams Spencer Matthews The Jump
Photo: © Getty Images
The Jump

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams

It's only two years since Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams met while competing on Channel 4 winter sports show The Jump, but their lives have changed completely in that time. As well as marrying at Spencer's family's Scottish estate in summer 2018, they also welcomed their baby son Theodore just a few months later.

Rachel Riley Pasha Kovalev Strictly
Photo: © Getty Images
Strictly Come Dancing

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Countdown's Rachel Riley is loved-up with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev after meeting on Strictly in 2013. At the time, Rachel was in her first year of marriage to high school sweetheart Jamie Gilbert; the former couple announced their split in November 2013, following her appearance on the dancing show. Rachel and Pasha have now been together for five years, but has admitted she doesn't feel the need to marry again in the future.

Flavia Cacace Jimi Mistry Strictly
Photo: © Getty Images
Flavia Cacace and Jimi Mistry

Another Strictly Come Dancing couple who have gone on to tie the knot is Flavia Cacace and Jimi Mistry, who first met when they were paired together on the show in 2010. The couple married at London's St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in December 2013, one year after Jimi proposed.

Dianne Buswell Joe Sugg Strictly
Photo: © Getty Images
Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

One of the newest Strictly couples is Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg, who confirmed their romance after the final of the 2018 series in December. The pair appear inseparable judging by their Instagram feeds, which feature several photos and videos of them together, showing how Dianne is still teaching Joe how to dance even after the show has ended.

Gemma Atkinson Gorka Marquez Brits
Photo: © Getty Images
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Not only did Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez start dating after meeting on Strictly in 2017, they're also set to have a Strictly baby! The couple confirmed they were dating in February 2018 after months of speculation, and have since moved in together in Manchester.

Kristina Rihanoff Ben Cohen
Photo: © Getty Images
Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen

Ben Cohen started dating his former Strictly dance partner Kristina Rihanoff in 2015, after being paired together on the show in 2013. At the time Ben was married, but he has since divorced former wife Abby and settled down with Kristina, and the pair welcomed their daughter Mila in June 2016.

Ashley Roberts Giovanni Pernice Strictly
Photo: © Getty Images
Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice

Things are heating up between Strictly 2018 contestant Ashley Roberts and professional dancer Giovanni Pernice. The couple's romance came to light over Christmas, and has quickly become serious, with Giovanni publicly declaring his love for Ashley in an Instagram post in February.

Samia Ghadie Sylvain Longchambon DOI
Photo: © Getty Images
Dancing on Ice

Sylvain Longchambon and Samia Ghadie

Corrie star Samia Ghadie found love on the ice in 2013, when she was partnered with pro skater Sylvain Longchambon. The couple married in August 2016 and are now parents to son Yves, who was born in September 2015.

David Seaman Frankie Poultney DOI
Photo: © Getty Images
David Seaman and Frankie Poultney

The longest lasting Dancing on Ice romance is that between David Seaman and Frankie Poultney who competed together on the ITV series in 2008. Former footballer David proposed in 2013 and the couple tied the knot in 2015.

Peter Andre Katie Price Im a celebrity
Photo: © Getty Images
I'm a Celebrity

Peter Andre and Katie Price

Who can forget the romance that blossomed between Katie Price and Peter Andre in the I'm a Celebrity jungle in 2004? The couple married the following year and welcomed their two children Junior and Princess, before calling it quits in 2009.

