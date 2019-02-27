11 couples who found love on Strictly, I’m a Celebrity and more

You might like...
-
Summer wedding inspiration from celebrity brides Holly Willoughby, Emily Andre & more
-
The most dazzling engagement rings worn by the Strictly, Dancing on Ice and I’m a Celebrity stars
Romance has played out on screen for many of our favourite stars of Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing on Ice and I’m a Celebrity, leading to marriage...
-
10 celebrity couples who married at home – from Miley Cyrus to Mandy Moore
-
16 celebrities that have married in Italy – from Kim Kardashian to Amal Clooney
-
The Emmerdale cast's most romantic wedding and engagement photos