
See the Strictly Come Dancing pros' weddings and engagement photos

Love is in the air on Strictly

...
Graziano-Di-Prima-engagement
Photo: © Instagram
Strictly Come Dancing must be a special place to work, with professional dancers Giovanni Pernice, Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez and now Kevin Clifton finding love with celebrities on the show in the past two series alone. And they're not the only loved-up dancers on the show, as many of their co-stars are happily married or planning their own nuptials – both to fellow Strictly dancers and partners who they met away from the BBC series. Take a look through the gallery to reflect on the most romantic Strictly Come Dancing engagements and weddings…

Graziano Di Prima

One of the newest Strictly recruits, Graziano Di Prima – who joined the lineup in 2018 – proposed to his long-term girlfriend Giada Lini on stage at their Burn the Floor show in May. "Just a dream… in all my life I've never planned something so BIG for me and my lovely @giada.lini, yesterday was an unforgettable day," Graziano captioned a video of the romantic moment on Instagram.

Amy-Dowden-Ben-Jones-proposal
Photo: © Instagram
Amy Dowden

Strictly pro Amy Dowden announced her engagement in January 2018, after her long-term partner Ben Jones proposed at a New Year's Eve party. The couple are now busy planning their nuptials for 2020, and Amy told HELLO! she has asked her fellow professional dancers and close friends Oti Mabuse and Dianne Buswell to be bridesmaids on her big day.

natalie lowe wedding day
Photo: © HELLO!
Natalie Lowe and James Knibbs:

Former Strictly professional Natalie returned to Australia to marry her partner James Knibbs in January 2018, in a ceremony attended by some of her closest friends from the show including professional dancer Ian Waite, and former celebrity contestants Judy Murray and Deborah Meaden. "I always dreamed of getting married here one day," she exclusively told HELLO! of the beautiful ceremony on 8th January at Balmoral Beach overlooking Sydney Harbour. "Balmoral Beach holds a very special place in my heart. I used to work as a beauty therapist nearby and walk down to the beach most lunchtimes. It is such an incredible place – and what better time to get wed than the Australian summer? The whole day was filled with lots of laughter, singing and dancing. The Public Dining Room was perfect for our guests to unwind and enjoy amazing Australian food and wine."

Ian Waite wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
Ian Waite and Drew Merriman:

Professional dancer Ian, who still appears regularly on Strictly’s spin-off show, It Takes Two, married Drew Merriman at Woburn Abbey in July 2017. "It was the best day of my life," Ian told HELLO!. "It's been absolutely brilliant. It was so emotional to walk into the ceremony and see friends and family looking towards us." Added Drew: "Someone came up to me at the end of the night and said, 'You haven't stopped smiling all day.'"

Invited guests included Ian's former Strictly partners Zoe Ball and Denise Lewis – who Zoe calls his 'Strictly wives' - the show's judge Craig Revel Horwood and dancers Natalie Lowe, Anton Du Beke, Erin Boag, Vincent Simone, Camilla Sacre-Dallerup, Matthew Cutler, Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova.

Karen Kevin Clifton wedding HELLO
Photo: © HELLO!
Karen and Kevin Clifton:

Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton married in a "magical" ceremony at One George Street in Westminster in July 2015. The couple, who both work as professional dancers on Strictly, were married for over two and a half years before announcing their decision to part ways in 2018. Speaking to HELLO! following their split, the pair said they had managed to maintain a good friendship. "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don’t have to fall apart," Karen told the magazine. "Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base."

Brendan Cole wedding hello
Photo: © HELLO!
Brendan Cole and Zoe Hobbs:

Former Strictly dancer Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe also shared their wedding day with HELLO! in June 2010. The lovebirds, who have since welcomed two children together, celebrated their nuptials with fellow Strictly stars Anton Du Beke, Karen Hardy and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth. Of seeing his stunning bride, New-Zealand born Brendan revealed: "Zoe just looked like an angel. She takes my breath away."

"Brendan and I just kept looking at each other and grinning throughout the day," added Zoe, who looked sensational in a floor-length bespoke Peter Langner gown and veil with Tach jewellery. "Seeing Brendan there was incredible. As soon as I saw him, I just felt incredibly calm. He looked so handsome in his morning suit."

Vincent Simone wedding HELLO
Photo: © HELLO!
Vincent Simone and Susan Duddy:

It’s been three years since Vincent Simone married Susan Duddy in a romantic ceremony in the beautiful Castle Leslie in Co Monaghan, Ireland, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!. Several of Vincents former Strictly partners, including Louisa Lytton, Dani Harmer and Edwina Currie were guests on the day, as well as fellow I'm A Celebrity contestants Rebecca Adlington, David Emanuel and Matthew Wright – who acted as best man.

"I felt incredibly emotional and was worried I wouldn't keep it together," he said. "I couldn't look back at Susan as she walked up the aisle because I was afraid I would dissolve into tears. She looked so beautiful, really breathtaking."

aliona vilani wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
Aliona Vilani and Vincent Kavanagh

Former Strictly pro Aliana Vilani married her partner Vincent in a super-private ceremony on St Thomas – joined only by Aliona's parents and Vincent's mother. Aliona said the big day went just as she had always dreamed of. "It was perfect, just the way we imagined it," she revealed. "We were both so emotional. When you get there and it's real, it overwhelms you. It was very special. We were both a bit shaky."

Neil Katya Jones wedding video
Neil and Katya Jones

The professional dancers married in London in August 2013, after five years of dating. Although their marriage was called into questions after pictures emerged of Katya kissing her celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh in October, the couple have since said they are as strong as ever, and are even planning to start a family together.

Photo: YouTube

Janette Manrara Aljaz Skorjanec wedding
Photo: © Instagram
Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara

Strictly professionals Aljaz and Janette tied the knot on 15 July 2017 in front of a host of celebrity guests, including Louise Redknapp, Anton Du Beke, Judy Murray, Daisy Lowe and Ore Oduba. Following their nuptials, the newlyweds celebrated with a wedding reception at Bath House in London. Sharing a photo on Instagram following her big day, Janette wrote: "Heaven on earth… happiest weekend of my life."

