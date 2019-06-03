﻿
Charlotte Casiraghi and 7 more celebrity brides who wore short wedding dresses

We love these unconventional looks

Charlotte-Casiraghi-wedding-dress-Saint-Laurent
Charlotte Casiraghi surprised royal watchers at her civil ceremony to Dimitri Rassam on Saturday by shunning a long wedding dress in favour of a Saint Laurent mini dress. The royal bride proved her style credentials in the brocade dress, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which featured three bows down the front and a scalloped hemline.

Styled with ivory court shoes and her hair down and straight, it was an unconventional bridal look but gorgeous nonetheless. Charlotte later changed into a strapless ivory gown, which she paired with her grandmother Princess Grace’s iconic Cartier diamond necklace.

The 32-year-old is not the only famous bride to wear a shorter wedding dress on her big day; celebrities including Fearne Cotton, Keira Knightley and Audrey Hepburn have all opted for tea-length gowns and shorter, to stunning effect. Take a look through the gallery to see more.

Fearne-Cotton-wedding-dress
Fearne Cotton

BBC Radio 2 presenter Fearne Cotton wowed in an Emilio Pucci gown custom made by the brand’s creative director, Peter Dundas, for her wedding to Jesse Wood in 2014. The gorgeous dress featured silver sequin detailing across the neckline, and an ankle-skimming hemline that showed her strappy silver heels.

Keira-Knightley-wedding-dress
Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley has worn her wedding dress – a Chanel minidress with tulle skirt – not only on her big day, but also for red carpet events. The actress got more mileage out of the gorgeous strapless dress by styling it differently each time, opting to wear it with a Chanel boucle jacket and blush flat shoes for her nuptials to James Righton.

Mia-Farrow-wedding-dress
Mia Farrow

For her wedding to Frank Sinatra in Las Vegas in 1966, Mia Farrow looked elegant in a white knee-length dress, with a cropped double-breasted jacket buttoned up over the top.

Nancy-Shevell-wedding-dress
Nancy Shevell

Paul McCartney’s wife Nancy Shevell also wore a short dress for their civil ceremony in London in October 2011. The long-sleeved ivory gown was designed by Nancy’s new stepdaughter, Stella McCartney, and was inspired by Wallis Simpson’s ensemble when she married the Duke of Windsor.

Poppy-Delevingne-wedding-dress
Poppy Delevingne

Model Poppy Delevingne found a clever way to take her Chanel wedding dress, designed by Karl Lagerfeld from day to night. For her ceremony the embellished gown featured a floor-length skirt, which she was later able to remove to create a mini dress for the evening celebrations.

Whitney-Port-wedding-dress
Whitney Port

The Hills star Whitney Port helped to design her own wedding dress with Ashi Studio for her nuptials to Tim Rosenman in 2015. The stylish gown was short at the front, but had a long skirt with a one-metre long train, creating a breath-taking effect.

Audrey-Hepburn-wedding-dress
Audrey Hepburn

Breakfast at Tiffany’s actress Audrey Hepburn wore shorter wedding dresses for her weddings to both Mark Ferrer and Andrea Dotti. The gown she wore for her marriage to actor Mark was designed by Pierre Balmain and featured a tea-length flared skirt, ballgown sleeves and a high neck.

