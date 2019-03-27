7 couples who dated and found love on Coronation Street

After spending long hours working together on set, it’s no wonder romance has blossomed between several Coronation Street co-stars over the years. The soap has sparked several romances over the course of its 60-year run, some of which have resulted in marriage and children. Take a look through the gallery to see some of the relationships that were started behind-the-scenes on Corrie…
Nicola Thorp and Charlie De Melo
Nicola Thorp dated her long-time friend and Coronation Street co-star Charlie De Melo – known for his role as Imran Habeeb – for ten months, but are believed to have split shortly before Christmas 2018. The pair were close friends for ten years before romance blossomed while they were working together on the soap, and they enjoyed several holidays together during their romance.