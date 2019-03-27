﻿
7 Photos | Brides

7 couples who dated and found love on Coronation Street

Find out how many of them are still together

...
7 couples who dated and found love on Coronation Street
You're reading

7 couples who dated and found love on Coronation Street

1/7
Next

7 ways to plan an eco-friendly wedding like Princess Eugenie
Nicola-Thorp-Charlie-de-melo
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

After spending long hours working together on set, it’s no wonder romance has blossomed between several Coronation Street co-stars over the years. The soap has sparked several romances over the course of its 60-year run, some of which have resulted in marriage and children. Take a look through the gallery to see some of the relationships that were started behind-the-scenes on Corrie

Nicola Thorp and Charlie De Melo

Nicola Thorp dated her long-time friend and Coronation Street co-star Charlie De Melo – known for his role as Imran Habeeb – for ten months, but are believed to have split shortly before Christmas 2018. The pair were close friends for ten years before romance blossomed while they were working together on the soap, and they enjoyed several holidays together during their romance.

Sue-Nicholls-Mark-Eden-2013
Photo: © Rex
2/7

Sue Nicholls and Mark Eden

Audrey Roberts actress Sue Nicholls met her husband Mark Eden on the set of Coronation Street in the 1980s. Mark appeared as Alan Bradley in the soap until 1989, and the couple have been married since 1993.

Joe Duttine Sally Carman Coronation Street
Photo: © Twitter
3/7

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman

Sally Carman and Joe Duttine were first rumoured to be dating in July 2018, when they attended the Coronation Street summer party together hand-in-hand. The couple are yet to comment on their relationship, but Sally shared a photo of them together on Twitter in December, and they also attended a ball together in March, showing that they're still going strong.

Lee Boardman Jennifer James Corrie
Photo: © PA
4/7

Jennifer James and Lee Boardman

Jennifer and Lee met on the set of Coronation Street in 2000 while they were playing Geena Gregory and Jez Quigley. They married in 2001 and have since welcomed two children together, Jack, 15, and Scarlett, eight.

GALLERY: 7 soap stars who have babies together off-screen

Lucy Jo Hudson Alan Halsall soap awards
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Lucy-Jo Hudson and Alan Halsall

Long-term Corrie star Alan Halsall met Lucy-Jo Hudson on the set of the show in 2005, and married in 2009. The couple welcomed their daughter Sienna-Rae in 2014, but sadly announced they had parted ways in 2016. Although they reconciled a few months later, Alan and Lucy-Jo confirmed they had made the decision to divorce in 2018.

Rob Mallard Daniel Brocklebank soap awards
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

Rob Mallard and Daniel Brocklebank

Rob and Daniel confirmed their romance in May 2017, when they attended the British LGBT Awards together. However, their brief relationship ended just two months later, although the pair are said to have remained on good terms.

MORE: See the Coronation Street stars' weddings

Tina O Brien Ryan Thomas NTAs
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas

One of Coronation Street's longest-lasting romances was that between Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas, who were together from 2003 to 2009, and welcomed their daughter Scarlett together in 2008. The couple split one-year after their daughter's birth and Tina has since found love again with Adam Crofts, who she married on New Year's Eve, while Ryan is dating Lucy Mecklenburgh after meeting on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...