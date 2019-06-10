﻿
15 times Kate Middleton, Amal Clooney and more stylish celebs gave us wedding hat inspo

1-Kate-Middleton-wedding-hat-princess-eugenie-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

A special occasion deserves a special hat, but finding the right hat to suit you – and match your ensemble – can prove tricky for many wedding guests. With headbands and fascinators becoming more popular, as well as hats in all shapes and sizes, there is more choice than ever for wedding guests on the search for the perfect headpiece. Let stylish celebs including the Duchess of Cambridge and Amal Clooney show you how to wear them…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate swapped a full hat in favour of a "hatinator" – a cross between a hat and a fascinator – for Princess Eugenie’s wedding. The fuchsia hue perfectly matched her outfit, while the veil and floral detailing ensure it adds a striking finishing touch to her ensemble.

2-Amal-Clooney-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

Amal Clooney

All eyes were on Amal Clooney when she attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding wearing this yellow Stella McCartney dress and matching hat – proof that you don’t need to shy away from bright colours.

3-Princess-Beatrice-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

Princess Beatrice

Beatrice chose not to match her hat to her dress at Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding. The Princess accessorised her navy blue gown with a white hat and styled her hair into a sleek ponytail.

4-Meghan-Markle-wedding-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

The Duchess of Sussex

The royals love a hatinator! This navy headpiece, worn by Meghan to a wedding in summer 2018, looked gorgeous with her hair worn down in loose curls, and is a timeless buy she could wear again and again.

5-Cara-Delevingne-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

Cara Delevingne

Dare to be different? Take cues from Cara Delevingne’s ensemble at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding by wearing a bowler hat.

6-Poppy-Delevingne-royal-wedding-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Poppy Delevingne

Cara’s sister Poppy also showed how to make your hat the talking point of your outfit by wearing this blue headpiece featuring striking feather detailing.

7-Abigail-Spencer-Priyanka-Chopra-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Priyanka Chopra and Abigail Spencer

The Duchess of Sussex’s friends Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra both stayed true to their personal style while attending the royal wedding, wearing completely different headpieces that complemented their ensembles.

8-Pippa-Middleton-wedding-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Pippa Middleton

We love the dainty hat Pippa Middleton wore for the royal wedding in 2018, with the nude-pink hue matching the print in her dress to perfection.

9-Carole-Middleton-hat-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

Carole Middleton

Pippa’s mum Carole wore an oversized hat with a striking double brim for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston.

10-Naomi-Campbell-hat-royal-wedding
Photo: © Rex
10/14

Naomi Campbell

Let your hat do the talking with a statement headpiece like the silver and black Philip Treacy hat Naomi Campbell wore for the royal wedding – a dramatic finishing touch to her chic ensemble.

11-Princess-Eugenie-royal-wedding-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

Princess Eugenie

While she’s known for sometimes rocking more daring styles, Princess Eugenie opted for a pale blue pillbox hat for her cousin Prince Harry’s wedding. Paired with that blue shift dress, she’s giving us serious sixties vibes.

12-Oprah-Winfrey-wedding-hat
Photo: © Rex
12/14

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah made a case for the bigger the hat, the better, when she wore this striking headpiece at the royal wedding. With its head-turning floral and feather adornment, we wouldn’t want to be sat behind her in St George’s Chapel!

14-Katherine-Kelly-wedding-hat
Photo: © Rex
13/14

Katherine Kelly

What a hat! Former Coronation Street star offset her nude dress with a vibrant orange hat with fuchsia trim at the wedding of Zara and Mike Tindall in 2011.

15-Declan-Donnelly-Tess-Daly-wedding-hat
Photo: © Rex
14/14

Tess Daly

Strictly host Tess Daly was dressed for summer as she attended Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall’s wedding. Her purple maxi dress was accessorised with a floppy hat with a matching purple trim.

