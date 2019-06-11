11 Emmerdale, Corrie, EastEnders & Hollyoaks stars who are planning their weddings

While some of their characters are unlucky in love on screen, these stars from Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks are having a better time away from their soaps! Following Louisa Lytton's recent engagement during a romantic holiday in the Maldives, we've rounded up some of the other soap stars who are currently busy wedding planning. Perhaps they can exchange tips…
Louisa Lytton and Ben Bhanvra
EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's boyfriend Ben proposed during a holiday in the Maldives in May 2019, with the pair sharing the exciting news on Instagram. "Been practicing selfies with my right hand for two weeks…" Louisa jokingly captioned this post, which shared a glimpse at her beautiful diamond engagement ring.