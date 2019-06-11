﻿
11 Emmerdale, Corrie, EastEnders & Hollyoaks stars who are planning their weddings

1-Louisa-Lytton-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
1/11

While some of their characters are unlucky in love on screen, these stars from Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks are having a better time away from their soaps! Following Louisa Lytton's recent engagement during a romantic holiday in the Maldives, we've rounded up some of the other soap stars who are currently busy wedding planning. Perhaps they can exchange tips…

Louisa Lytton and Ben Bhanvra

EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's boyfriend Ben proposed during a holiday in the Maldives in May 2019, with the pair sharing the exciting news on Instagram. "Been practicing selfies with my right hand for two weeks…" Louisa jokingly captioned this post, which shared a glimpse at her beautiful diamond engagement ring.

2-Fiona-Wade-Simon-Cotton-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
2/11

Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton

Emmerdale's Fiona Wade ended 2018 with a proposal from her boyfriend Simon Cotton. Sharing a photo of herself and her former co-star dancing together on Instagram, she wrote: "Two days ago this beautiful man asked me to be his wife. There has never been an easier answer to a question...Yes! Feel so incredibly blessed. Wishing you all the happiest 2019 and so much love for the year ahead!" The couple are expected to tie the knot later this year.

3-Nadine-Mulkerrin-Rory-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
3/11

Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed

What a year it's been for Hollyoaks co-stars Nadine and Rory! Not only have the couple announced their engagement, at the beginning of June they announced they are also expecting their first child together.

4-Aaron-Sidwell-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

Aaron Sidwell

Former EastEnders actor Aaron Sidwell – known for his role as Steven Beale – announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Tricia Adele Turner in April. "Here's to the future Mrs Sidwell #SheSaidYes," he wrote in the caption. The lovely picture shows the pair sharing a sweet kiss on London's Carnaby Street after Aaron popped the question.

5-Michelle-Hardwick-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks

Michelle Hardwick – who plays Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale – announced in December that she had proposed to the soap's producer Kate Brooks. The actress made it a proposal to remember with a flash mob of The Greatest Showman performers at their local cinema. Michelle has since revealed that they are planning a more low-key wedding, with the pair planning to elope abroad.

6-Hayley-Tammadon-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
6/11

Hayley Tammadon

Hayley Tammadon – who has starred in both Emmerdale and Coronation Streetannounced her engagement to her boyfriend Adrian in May, just three weeks after she revealed they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Twitter, Hayley wrote: "HE PROPOSED .............. I said YES!!!! This year is turning out to be quite wonderful."

7-Faye-Brookes-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates

Coronation Street's Faye Brookes has been busy planning an "epic" wedding to Gareth Gates, following his proposal in January. The actress has previously revealed they will tie the knot in 2020, with Holly Willoughby's sister Kelly conducting the ceremony.

8-Liam-Fox-engaged
Photo: © Twitter
8/11

Liam Fox and Jo Hudson

Another Emmerdale actor set to tie the knot in the near future is Liam Fox, who proposed to his girlfriend Jo Hudson during a minibreak in Paris in April. The 48-year-old – who plays Dan Spencer in the ITV soap – shared the happy news on Twitter, with a photo of himself and Jo together showing her sparkling diamond ring. "She only went and said yes…" Liam captioned the photo.

9-Mark-Jordon-engaged
Photo: © Twitter
9/11

Mark Jordon and Laura Norton

One of the next Emmerdale weddings is coming from Mark Jordon and Laura Norton, who announced their engagement in January 2019. The couple met on the ITV soap and have been dating since 2015. However, it appears Mark may well have popped the question back in June judging by a photo he posted of Laura on Twitter, writing: "23rd June 2018. Best day ever 'yes.'"

10-Lisa-Riley-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
10/11

Lisa Riley:

Lisa revealed in May 2018 that she was engaged to her boyfriend Al. The actress, who briefly returned to Emmerdale earlier this year, later told HELLO! about their wedding plans, admitting that she hadn't set a date for her big day, and would most likely "just sort of like disappear". She had special plans for her wedding dress though. "I like the idea of the Pippa Middleton bum dress because I work so hard on my bum," she said. "So if I WAS to think about a dress... if there was a sort of visualisation, then the fact that I spend my life in squat to keep my Pippa Middleton [bum] up -- that would be the case."

11-Matt-Di-Angelo-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
11/11

Matt Di Angelo

Former EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo popped the question to his long-term girlfriend Sophia Perry during a holiday in the Dominican Republic in May. Sharing a photo revealing how they were celebrating on the beach with pizza and champagne during their holiday in the Dominican Republic, Matt simply wrote: "Got pizza today." Meanwhile, Sophia shared a photo of herself tucking into a slice of pizza while holding a glass of bubbly, giving a glimpse at her dazzling diamond engagement ring. "I heart PIZZA… AND MY FIANCE," she captioned the snap.

