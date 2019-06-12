﻿
6 wedding perfumes worn by royal and celebrity brides

Scent can evoke powerful memories from different times of our lives, so it's no wonder these celebrity and royal brides gave careful consideration to which perfume they should wear on their wedding day. From classic floral fragrances to even commissioning a bespoke wedding scent, discover the perfumes worn by the likes of Princess Diana and Audrey Hepburn – and how you can buy them for yourself.

Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn was lucky enough to have a perfume created especially for her wedding day by her friend Hubert de Givenchy. The actress was such a fan of the scent, she refused to have it mass produced for the public, but it was finally released in the 1960. L'Interdit has notes of orange blossom, jasmine and tuberose, vetiver and patchouli, and is available at Debenhams from £42.49.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge wore White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum on her wedding day, it was confirmed by Clarence House. Thanks to the 'Kate effect' and its fresh floral fragrance of bergamot, cassis and lily, the perfume can be hard to come by, but is currently listed on the Illuminum London website for £125.

Michelle Keegan

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan's 'something blue' came in the form of her wedding perfume – Something Blue by Oscar de la Renta. The fragrance has notes of bergamot, mandarin, neroli and lily of the valley, and is a bargain £18.50 for 100ml at Allbeauty.com.

Diana, Princess of Wales

While Princess Diana was known to be a big fan of Penhaligon's Bluebell perfume, she switched up her signature scent on her wedding day in favour of Houbigant Quelques Fleurs, which is still available to buy at Liberty for £50, and has top notes of bergamot, galbanum, tarragon and lemon.

Grace Kelly

Romantic Prince Rainier III designed a fragrance especially for his bride Grace Kelly ahead of their wedding in 1956. The resulting perfume was Fleurissimo by Creed, which had floral notes to match the bride's bouquet, and it is still available at John Lewis at £210 for a 75ml bottle.

Amal Clooney

Just like Michelle Keegan, George Clooney's bride Amal Clooney wore Oscar de la Renta's Something Blue perfume on her wedding day. Amal's choice of scent was fitting, considering she wore a custom wedding dress created by the late fashion designer.

