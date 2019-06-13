﻿
Top 5 2019 wedding makeup trends – from statement lips to glowing skin

Top 5 2019 wedding makeup trends – from statement lips to glowing skin
Top 5 2019 wedding makeup trends – from statement lips to glowing skin

While brides can never go wrong with a classic, natural beauty look, there are some key wedding makeup trends that are proving popular for 2019 – and we think royal brides Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Sussex are to thank for some of them! From fresh-faced, glowing skin like Meghan to full, perfectly-defined brows like Eugenie, here are some of the top bridal makeup looks you need to know…

Statement lips

While we’re used to seeing pretty pink lip hues for brides, Moschino switched things up for their wedding look at Milan Fashion Week. A darker plum shade packs a punch and would look beautiful for an autumn-winter wedding, with natural glowing skin and minimal eye makeup. Try the look with Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Luxe Matte in Habitual, available at Selfridges for £40.

Luminous skin

Get ready to glow! Swap heavy blusher for a dusting of highlighter across your cheekbones and décolletage for a radiant bridal look, as seen at the Inmaculada Garcia show at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. Get the look with Bobbi Brown’s highlighting powder, available in three shades to suit all skin tones for £36.

Bronzed eyelids

Gorgeous for all skin tones, bronze eyeshadow is a modern way to work a smoky eye. Whether you go for matte tones or shimmering shadow, you can’t go wrong. Add a sweep of a lighter metallic shadow in the inner corner of your eyes to really make them pop. Recreate the look with Charlotte Tilbury’s Eyes To Mesmerise cream eyeshadow in Star Gold, available at charlottetilbury.com for £22.

Fresh-faced beauty

Meghan will have inspired many brides to let their natural beauty shine through, with a lightweight foundation that still showed her freckles. Make like Meghan and use the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £42 at LookFantastic.com.

Full, defined eyebrows

Princess Eugenie was a natural beauty at her wedding day in October 2018, with full eyebrows that perfectly framed the rest of her face without being too overpowering. Brows can make or break your look, but Benefit’s ‘Feathered & Full’ eyebrow kit should have everything you need to transform your eyebrows for the better. Get yours for £31.50 at Debenhams.

