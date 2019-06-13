Top 5 2019 wedding makeup trends – from statement lips to glowing skin

While brides can never go wrong with a classic, natural beauty look, there are some key wedding makeup trends that are proving popular for 2019 – and we think royal brides Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Sussex are to thank for some of them! From fresh-faced, glowing skin like Meghan to full, perfectly-defined brows like Eugenie, here are some of the top bridal makeup looks you need to know…
Statement lips
While we’re used to seeing pretty pink lip hues for brides, Moschino switched things up for their wedding look at Milan Fashion Week. A darker plum shade packs a punch and would look beautiful for an autumn-winter wedding, with natural glowing skin and minimal eye makeup. Try the look with Tom Ford Lip Lacquer Luxe Matte in Habitual, available at Selfridges for £40.