See all the photos from Fleur East's fairytale wedding in Morocco

Congratulations!

Exclusive: Fleur East and husband Marcel Badiane-Robin share their wedding photos with HELLO!
Photo: © HELLO!
Congratulations to the happy couple! Fleur East and her fiancé Marcel Badiane-Robin tied the knot earlier this month, and in this week's issue of HELLO!, the couple pose for their extraordinary wedding photos from their fairytale day in Morocco. The couple said "I do" on 8 June against the magnificent backdrop of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco in front of guests including Harry and Sandra Redknapp, Vas J Morgan and AJ Odudu.

Fleur, best known for competing in The X Factor and taking part in I'm a Celebrity last year, told HELLO!: "It was the best day of my life, filled with so much love. A dream. I'm just excited to call Marcel my husband. Our wedding was perfect. The weather was amazing, the skies were so clear, every single guest was invested in the day and all got on with each other. The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I'll never forget the feeling. I took in every single second of it."

Let's take a look at Fleur and Marcel's beautiful wedding photos…

Photo: © HELLO!
The bride wore a show-stopping wedding dress by J'Aton Couture.

Photo: © HELLO!
"When I saw Fleur in her dress I felt like the luckiest man in the universe, not just the world," said Marcel. "When I saw her walking down the aisle, the emotions took over and for the first time ever it felt real. That was the moment I realised Fleur, my best friend, was going to be my wife. She looked so beautiful, I just want to do it all over again."

Photo: © HELLO!
Team Bride! Fleur gets ready for her big day.

Photo: © HELLO!
A close-up of the gorgeous bride.

Photo: © HELLO!
Fleur with her family.

Photo: © HELLO!
"The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I'll never forget the feeling," said the bride.

Photo: © HELLO!
Three cheers for the happy couple!

Photo: © HELLO!
The couple had the best day of their lives.

Photo: © HELLO!
Marcel looked incredibly proud on the big day.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

