﻿
8 Photos | Brides

8 wedding trends and themes you need to know for 2019

For an Instagram-worthy wedding

...
8 wedding trends and themes you need to know for 2019
You're reading

8 wedding trends and themes you need to know for 2019

1/8
Next

How to find the perfect wedding venue in London
1-neon-wedding-signs
Photo: © iStock
1/8

From the décor to the food, wedding trends are constantly evolving, giving brides and grooms fresh inspiration of how to make their big day their own. And thanks to sites like Pinterest and Instagram, it’s now even easier to style a gorgeous wedding that’s picture-perfect and full of personality. See which themes are reigning supreme for 2019 with our roundup of wedding trends you need to know…

Neon signs

Spell out your new name or newlywed status in lights with a neon sign. Not only will these make a striking addition to your wedding décor, but they’re also a special piece you can keep from your big day and display in your home afterwards. Order your own bespoke neon sign at bagandbones.co.uk.

2-Princess-Eugenie-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Eco-friendly weddings

Princess Eugenie isn’t the only bride to try and eliminate waste at her wedding, more and more couples are trying to make their nuptials more eco-friendly, from reducing their carbon footprint to using seasonal food and flowers.

RELATED: 7 ways to plan an eco-friendly wedding like Princess Eugenie

3-statement-wedding-cake
Photo: © iStock
3/8

Statement wedding cakes

While naked wedding cakes have been hugely popular in recent years, the statement wedding cake is also having a comeback. Swap dessert tables and plain iced wedding cakes for something a little more colourful, with a decorative fondant design or eye-catching cake topper to add a striking centrepiece to your wedding breakfast.

4-back-garden-wedding
Photo: © iStock
4/8

Back garden wedding

Pinterest revealed in December that searches for a garden wedding were up 441 per cent, showing that couples are shunning often expensive wedding venues for their own homes. And with no restriction on numbers, menu or curfew, who can blame them?!

MORE: 7 tips on how to give the best wedding speech ever

5-Meghan-Markle-wedding-flowers-Windsor
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Dramatic floral installations

The weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank may be to thank for this one! Fabulous floral installations are on trend for 2019, featuring everything from flower arches to flower walls to complement your wedding venue and theme. Find out how to make your own wedding flower arch here.

6-bright-wedding-flowers
Photo: © iStock
6/8

Bright colours

Celebrity weddings and party planner Mindy Weiss says people are experimenting more with colour in 2019, mixing shades of pink, blue and yellow. To make florals even brighter, you could even spray paint them to the colour you want.

RELATED: Top 5 2019 wedding makeup trends

7-pampas-grass-mandy-moore-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

Non-traditional florals

While floral installations are having a moment, so too are non-traditional floral installations using pampas grass and wheat, which help to provide an unexpected addition to your ceremony or reception venue. Mandy Moore was ahead of the trend at her wedding in November, where she lined the aisle with pampas grass that had been painted pink to match her colour scheme.

8-personalised-wedding-poems-billie-faiers
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

Personalised place settings

Help to make your guests feel extra-special with a personalised place setting such as a note or a poem. Billie Faiers hired a poet to write an individual poem for each guest at her wedding in March, based on some of her favourite memories they had shared together and their personality traits. What a thoughtful touch!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...