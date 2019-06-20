6 soap stars who dated and found love with actors from rival shows

They may work on different soaps, but that didn’t stop love from blossoming between these stars of Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks! While many famous soap couples found love while working together, romance was sparked for these couples through chance encounters at awards shows, and a shared understanding of what it’s like to work on one of the country’s leading soaps. Take a look through the gallery to see who found love with their soap star rivals, and who is still together…
Jane Danson and Robert Beck
A long-serving cast member on Coronation Street, Jane Danson met her now-husband Robert Beck at the first ever British Soap Awards in 1999, when he was starring as Gavin Ferris in Emmerdale. The actor is also recognised from his role as Peter Harrison in Brookside, but even had a stint working alongside his wife on Corrie in 2008, where he played Jimmie Dockerson. The couple married in 2005 and are parents to two sons, Harry and Sam.