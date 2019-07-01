﻿
These SIX celebrity couples married at the weekend – see their wedding photos

It was a nice day for a white wedding – or six!

...
Grace Kelly's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi holds second wedding ceremony - see pics
It was a weekend of celebration for many of our favourite celebrities, as there was not one – but SIX – high profile weddings in just the matter of a couple of days. Both royalty and Hollywood royalty attended the summer weddings of Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam, Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas – all of which took place in France.

Meanwhile, back in the UK, The Body Coach Joe Wicks married Rosie Jones in a beautiful fairytale setting on Saturday, and Katharine McPhee wed David Foster in London on Friday. Last but not least, Strictly Come Dancing couple Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley surprised fans when they revealed they had eloped to Las Vegas to tie the knot. Phew! See all the photos and details from the weekend wedding extravaganza in the gallery…

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Meet the Kovalevs! Rachel Riley surprised her Instagram followers when she revealed that she had eloped with long-term boyfriend Pasha Kovalev at the weekend. The Countdown star swapped a traditional white dress for a cream and red patterned mini dress with nude heels, and clutched a bouquet of red roses as she cuddled up to her new husband, who wore a smart blazer and stone-coloured chinos. According to their wedding certificate, Rachel and Pasha - who are expecting their first baby together - were married in Las Vegas on Friday.

Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam

On Saturday, Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam held a religious wedding service at the Abbaye Sainte-Marie de Pierredon on Saturday, four weeks after their civil ceremony. The bride is believed to have worn a Giambattista Valli dress for the nuptials, which featured frilled off-the-shoulder detailing and long-sheer sleeves.

Photo: Félix Dol-Maillot

GALLERY: Charlotte Casiraghi and 7 more celebrity brides who wore short wedding dresses

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

The weekend also marked Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' second wedding, weeks after they said 'I do' in Las Vegas. Friends and family including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attended the nuptials, while Sophie’s Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams was maid of honour. The actress shared a photo of herself with boyfriend Reuben Selby on Instagram, showing how they had matching pink hair and white outfits for the pre-wedding celebrations. "White party for the bride and groom," she wrote.

MORE: Inside Sophie and Joe's £5,357-a-night wedding venue

Meanwhile, Diplo shared a glimpse at the exterior of the couple’s wedding venue, revealing it was the only photo he was able to get after having his phone confiscated during the ceremony. It appears the newlyweds were keen to maintain their privacy, after the DJ live-streamed their Las Vegas nuptials on Instagram.

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

The Big Little Lies cast were out in force for Zoe Kravitz’s wedding to Karl Glusman, which was held at her father Lenny Kravitz’s house in Paris. Guests included Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, along with Zoe’s mum Lisa Bonet and her husband Jason Momoa.

While we are yet to see any photos of the newlyweds, the father of the bride shared a photo of himself standing in what appears to be the foyer of his home, wearing a tuxedo with his tie unfastened.

Joe Wicks and Rosie Jones

The Body Coach Joe Wicks married his fiancée Rosie Jones in a beautiful woodland setting on Saturday, and couldn’t resist sharing photos from their ceremony that same day. Reflecting on the special day, Joe said: "It's true when people say your wedding day goes by in a flash. We had the best day ever with our close family and friends. The venue was perfect, we were blessed with sunshine."

The personal trainer continued: "We had fun fair rides, food trucks with our dream menu, A G&T bar & had gelato & frozen daqs for the win. The DJ was absolutely lit too. He kept the dance floor packed until 1am. Wish I could do it all over again."

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Waitress star Katharine McPhee married David Foster in London on Friday at the Church of Saint Yegiche, South Kensington. While she wore a beautiful Zac Posen gown for the ceremony, she later became her own ‘something blue’ as she changed into a stunning blue strapless gown for their wedding reception.

After the ceremony, Katharine shared a peek at her gorgeous ivory ballgown as she shared an Instagram Story of herself riding in a wedding car with her mum. The wedding dress featured layers of tulle and an elegant sweetheart neckline, and was teamed with a matching veil.

