These SIX celebrity couples married at the weekend – see their wedding photos

It was a weekend of celebration for many of our favourite celebrities, as there was not one – but SIX – high profile weddings in just the matter of a couple of days. Both royalty and Hollywood royalty attended the summer weddings of Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam, Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas – all of which took place in France.
Meanwhile, back in the UK, The Body Coach Joe Wicks married Rosie Jones in a beautiful fairytale setting on Saturday, and Katharine McPhee wed David Foster in London on Friday. Last but not least, Strictly Come Dancing couple Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley surprised fans when they revealed they had eloped to Las Vegas to tie the knot. Phew! See all the photos and details from the weekend wedding extravaganza in the gallery…
Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev
Meet the Kovalevs! Rachel Riley surprised her Instagram followers when she revealed that she had eloped with long-term boyfriend Pasha Kovalev at the weekend. The Countdown star swapped a traditional white dress for a cream and red patterned mini dress with nude heels, and clutched a bouquet of red roses as she cuddled up to her new husband, who wore a smart blazer and stone-coloured chinos. According to their wedding certificate, Rachel and Pasha - who are expecting their first baby together - were married in Las Vegas on Friday.