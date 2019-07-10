See the Emmerdale stars' gorgeous engagement rings

We've seen their engagement photos, shared in their excitement of wedding planning, and now we're taking a closer look at some of the Emmerdale stars' beautiful engagement rings. From the gorgeous gold band designed by Fiona Wade after her former co-star Simon Cotton's romantic proposal to the stunning halo ring worn by newly-engaged Hayley Tammadon, they're all gorgeous in their own way…
Fiona Wade
Priya Sharma actress Fiona announced her engagement to boyfriend Simon Cotton in December 2018, after meeting on the set of Emmerdale. Although Simon initially presented his girlfriend with her mother's engagement ring, they have since been to design Fiona's dream ring together, which has a diamond set on a slim gold band.