Meet the Wimbledon 2019 players' other halves – from Serena Williams' husband to Rafa Nadal's fiancée

See who's cheering on the players

Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

Just as we're used to seeing the likes of Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on centre court at Wimbledon, so too are we familiar with the other halves who are regularly spotted supporting them in the crowd. Get to know more about the tennis husbands, wives and partners with our need-to-know guide…

Andy Murray's wife Kim Murray

Andy Murray's wife Kim has supported him throughout his tennis career, including cheering on his return to Wimbledon in the mixed doubles with Serena Williams, just months after he announced that he may never play again due to a hip injury. The couple married in April 2015 and are parents to two young daughters, Sophie and Edie. Now they have sparked speculation that they are expecting baby number three after Kim showed a blossoming bump in an Isabella Oliver maternity top at the championships.

Kim and Andy's romance dates back to 2005, when the couple met at a party in South Africa. The following year their relationship became public knowledge when Andy sweetly ran to Kim's side, to kiss her after winning his first senior title.

Alexis-Ohanian-Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
2/6

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams has been married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian since November 2017, after first meeting at a hotel in Rome in May 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia in September 2017, and Alexis has since supported Serena as she made her return to her tennis career.

Rafael-Nadal-fiance-mery-perello
Photo: © Getty Images
3/6

Rafael Nadal's fiancée Mery Perelló

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal is engaged to Mery Perelló, who he has been in a relationship with for 14 years and has cheered him on to victory at many of his major tournaments. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! revealed in January that Rafa proposed to Mery, also known as Xisca, back in May 2018 during a romantic trip to Rome, but the couple kept it private for the first eight months of their engagement.

The pair are childhood sweethearts, after having met through Rafael's sister, and Maria is usually only ever captured on camera when she is with her beau. She works in insurance and has previously said of their relationship: "Travelling together everywhere, even if I could, would not be good for either him or me."

Mirka-Federer-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

Roger Federer's wife Mirka Federer

Former professional tennis player Mirka Federer has been married to Roger Federer for ten years, after meeting him at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. Mirka retired from the sport in 2002 due to a persistent foot injury but in her prime, she held a ranking of World No. 76.

Following her retirement, she took on the role of her husband's public relations manager, as well as devoted mum to the couple's two sets of twins – Myla and Charlene who were born in 2009, and Leo and Lenny who were born in 2014.

Jelena-Djokovic-US-open
Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic (née Ristic)

Novak Djokovic has returned to defend his Wimbledon champion title and will no doubt have his wife Jelena supporting him from the side-lines. The couple married in July 2014, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, took place just a few days after Novak scored his second Wimbledon title.

Jelena, who runs the Novak Foundation, said of laying eyes on her groom for the first time: "I was seeing him through tears and immediately started crying when I saw him. I was just so happy and probably being pregnant makes it quite difficult to control the emotions. I am so blessed to have him in my life. I couldn't ask for a better partner than him." The couple are parents to son Stefan, four, and daughter Tara, who he turns two in September.

Abby-Dixon-Wimbledon
6/6

Sam Querrey's wife Abby Dixon

American tennis player Sam Querry married his wife Abby Dixon in June 2018. The 30-year-old model has regularly been seen supporting her other half at various tournaments, and describes herself as a "stay at home dog mom" on Instagram.

