Meet the Wimbledon 2019 players' other halves – from Serena Williams' husband to Rafa Nadal's fiancée

Just as we're used to seeing the likes of Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on centre court at Wimbledon, so too are we familiar with the other halves who are regularly spotted supporting them in the crowd. Get to know more about the tennis husbands, wives and partners with our need-to-know guide…
Andy Murray's wife Kim Murray
Andy Murray's wife Kim has supported him throughout his tennis career, including cheering on his return to Wimbledon in the mixed doubles with Serena Williams, just months after he announced that he may never play again due to a hip injury. The couple married in April 2015 and are parents to two young daughters, Sophie and Edie. Now they have sparked speculation that they are expecting baby number three after Kim showed a blossoming bump in an Isabella Oliver maternity top at the championships.
Kim and Andy's romance dates back to 2005, when the couple met at a party in South Africa. The following year their relationship became public knowledge when Andy sweetly ran to Kim's side, to kiss her after winning his first senior title.