Ed Sheeran, Heidi Klum and more celebrities who married in secret

Ed Sheeran, Heidi Klum and more celebrities who married in secret
Ed Sheeran, Heidi Klum and more celebrities who married in secret

While there have been some huge royal and celebrity weddings over the past few months - some of which have been shared exclusively with HELLO! - many other stars have made the decision to keep their wedding day a secret. As it emerged that both Ed Sheeran and Heidi Klum tied the knot privately, let's take a look back at the other celebrity couples who pulled off a secret wedding…

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

After months of speculation over whether they had tied the knot, Ed Sheeran finally confirmed that he had married Cherry Seaborn in July 2019. The singer confirmed his marital status in his track Remember the Name on his No.6 Collaborations Project album, with a lyric that said: "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted/My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick."

Ed is yet to reveal when he and Cherry married, but it was after he wrote the song. "I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," he told iHeartRadio.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

In July 2019 it emerged that Heidi Klum secretly married her fiancé Tom Kaulitz in March, just three months after they got engaged on Christmas Eve. The pair were first linked in March 2018, when they were seen kissing on the set of America's Got Talent.

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan

Fantastic Beasts actor Jude Law married his long-term girlfriend Phillipa Coan in a private ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall on 30 April 2019. The couple have been dating since 2015, and Jude previously said the key to their relationship success is that they have kept it out of the public eye as much as possible. "She's mine and no one else's. I'm very, very happy," he told Modern Living. "Our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that."

4/39

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley and Liam shunned a big celebrity wedding in favour of an intimate ceremony at their home in Nashville on 23 December 2018. The couple later shared photos from their special day on Instagram, showing Miley's beautiful Vivienne Westwood wedding dress. The couple first met while co-starring as each other's love interest in the film The Last Song in 2009. The pair got engaged in 2012 but broke up for several years before reconciling in 2016.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski married her boyfriend Sebastian Bear-McClard in New York on 23 February 2018, just weeks after she split from long-term boyfriend Jeff Magid. The Gone Girl actress shared the surprising news on her Instagram Stories, telling fans: "I got married today". Emily also revealed that rather than wear a white wedding dress, she had opted for a chic mustard suit from Zara with a black hat and veil.

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook

Riviera star Julia Stiles married Preston J. Cook in a "shotgun wedding" in September 2017, when she was pregnant with their first child. Julia revealed their happy news by sharing a photo of her new husband cradling her growing baby bump while she wore a £199 white maternity dress. "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" she mused in the caption.

Paul O'Grady and Andre Portasio

Paul O'Grady secretly married his long-term partner Andre Portasio at London's Goring Hotel on 5 August 2017, with Julian Clary and Sir Ian McKellan among their 50 guests. A month later he opened up about married life, telling The Mirror: "Married life is the same as before. We have known each other so long. Nothing has changed, really. And it's nice. I like saying I'm married – better than saying I'm a divorcee, which I was before. You feel more committed. You have made a vow, you have to stick to it. But we still fight like cat and dog!"

Anton Du Beke and Hannah Summers

It emerged in May 2017 that Strictly pro Anton Du Beke had married his long-term partner Hannah Summers. The couple had been together since 2007, but reportedly decided to tie the knot after the birth of their twins in March 2017.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

While they were originally rumoured to have married in 2007, it wasn't until ten years later that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet actually tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows in private at their home in Topanga, California in early October 2017, with the news leaking about their nuptials a few months later.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

HOLA! USA confirmed that Ricky Martin had married artist Jwan Yosef in 2018, after getting engaged in 2016. Clarifying his relationship status with E! News on 8 January, Ricky said: "I'm a husband. I'm a husband, but we are doing a heavy party in a couple of months." He added, "We've exchanged vows and we swear everything and we signed all the papers that we needed to sign. Prenups and everything."

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Trainwreck star Amy Schumer revealed in February 2018 that she had secretly married her boyfriend Chris Fischer, in a ceremony that was attended by friends including Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Aniston. The nuptials came as a surprise as the couple had only been dating a few months. The couple have since welcomed their baby son Gene in May 2019.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara tied the knot in July 2017, and took to Instagram to announce the happy news. They both uploaded the same wedding photo, showing them kissing on the dance floor. Kate captioned the image "nuptials," while Jamie wrote: "Mr. and Mrs. B." Jamie and Kate started dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of the movie Fantastic Four, and their engagement was revealed in January 2017. This is the first marriage for Kate, while Jamie was previously married to Evan Rachel Wood, with whom he shares a son.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

Thomas Sadoski revealed he and Mamma Mia actress Amanda had eloped during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on 16 March 2017. Prior to his appearance, Amanda shared a picture on Instagram urging fans to watch her partner's interview as he would be talking about "nice things." The couple got engaged in September 2016 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, also in March 2017.

Margot Robbie and Tom Acklerley

After reports that Margot Robbie married her longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley in Byron Bay, Australia, the Suicide Squad actress posted a telling photo on her Instagram account. The blonde beauty shared a picture of herself kissing her man, while showing off a dazzling pear-shaped ring. While the couple never announced their engagement, the UK’s The Telegraph reported that the Australian actress was given away at her December 2016 wedding by her mother and had her three siblings in attendance. Prior to the nuptials, Margot was spotted arriving to the Gold Coast airport wearing a shirt that had the phrase "Say 'I Do' Down Under" printed on it. The newlyweds first met in 2013 on the set of Suite Francaise. Photo: Instagram/@margotrobbie

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson

Boomer Phelps' parents secretly tied the knot prior to the Rio Olympics in 2016. The couple's ceremony was officiated by Michael’s agent and longtime friend, Peter Carlisle in Paradise Valley, Arizona. On the day of their nuptials, Nicole posted a cryptic message on social media writing, “Such a memorable night with my lil fambam.” Photo: Instagram/@nicole.m.johnson

Sam Worthington and Lara Bingle

The couple are fiercely private about their personal lives, especially after welcoming their son Rocket in March 2015. So it comes as no surprise that they didn't speak out about their wedding nuptials until almost a year later. Speaking to a radio show in October 2015 Lara revealed that she had married the father of her child in December 2014 when she was six months pregnant. The couple said 'I do' in front of just 10 friends in a private house in Melbourne.

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik

'New Girl' star Zooey took everyone by surprise by not only announcing that she had married partner Jacob but that she had also given birth to a "beautiful healthy baby girl" at the end of July 2015.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and her actor husband Ryan Reynolds surprised everyone when they tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in 2012. While Martha Stewart Weddings helped plan the nuptials, not a single detail was leaked before the event.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

As one of the most well known stars on the planet, it wasn't easy for Jennifer Aniston to marry her boyfriend Justin without any media interference. In order to achieve their private nuptials, the couple invited their friends to a "birthday party" for Justin, only to discover upon arrival that the two actors were tying the knot.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

After leaving us all wondering, are they? Aren't they? It was revealed that the 'That 70s Show' co-stars tied the knot over fourth of July weekend 2015. The pair gathered their friends and family at a secluded orchard in California to say their vows.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Less than three months after news of their engagement broke, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody tied the knot in a "super-secret wedding" in early 2014. What isn't a secret is that the newlyweds were crazy about each other, constantly smiling like a couple of teenage sweethearts.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry Washington and her football star husband Nnamdi Asomugha said "I do" in a quiet ceremony in Idaho in June 2013. The couple went on to have a baby girl named Isabelle this April. Kerry tends to keep her personal life out of the limelight. "I've had earlier times in my career when I did talk about it," she said, "but I couldn't just turn around and say, 'I only want to talk about the good stuff, but not the bad stuff.' So I just thought, 'Okay, no more.'"

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley

Patrick and Cat stunned fans when they secretly tied the knot in Rome after just six months of dating. The couple were friends for ten years before they fell in love, and Patrick has since said that the speedy way their wedding came about was a surprise to him too.

"It was such a shock for me as well," he told The Belfast Telegraph. "We were going out together and next thing I'm standing there and Cat turns up in a wedding dress and I'm like 'What the hell is this about?'"

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Long-term loves Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart sealed their relationship after an eight-year courtship. The duo married in June 2010 in New Mexico, where the Indiana Jones star was filming. The simple service took place at the governor's mansion and Harrison's son from a previous marriage, Ben, revealed that the nuptials were a complete surprise.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Oscar winners Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem made their love official when they wed in the Bahamas at a friend's house. The bride wore a dress designed by her pal John Galliano as she said "I do" to her partner in front of a small group of family members. The couple have gone on to have two children together.
 

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

Just 30 family members and friends watched as 'Once Upon A Time' stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas exchanged vows at sunset in April 2014. The wedding took place just a month before the birth of their son.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd married in a small, low-key – and reportedly spontaneous – wedding ceremony. The couple, who had been engaged for four years, wed at the Beverly Hills County Clerk office in Los Angeles. The nuptials cost just $142, including the price of gas, with Dax dubbing the affair "the worst wedding ever." "Friends of ours came to the courthouse," said Dax. "It was just Kristen and I at this lonely courthouse, so they brought us this cake afterwards. 'World's Worst Wedding.' How many people can say they threw 'The World's Worst Wedding?'"

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Singer Kelly Clarkson exchanged vows with Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager, in October 2013 in Tennessee. Just months before their wedding, Kelly said she wanted to elope. She sent out a message to family and friends saying: "Thank you so much for understanding, but it's just going to be me and Brandon and his two kids and the minister." Afterwards Kelly updated her fans on Twitter, posting "I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock." Less than two months later she revealed to fans on twitter that she and Brandon were expecting their first child together.

Adele and Simon Konecki

After calling Simon her husband at the GRAMMY Awards in February 2017, Adele finally confirmed that she was indeed a married woman during a concert in Australia on March 5. While discussing the early days of falling in love, the British singer told the audience, “And I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.” Adele and Simon couple are the proud parents of a son named Angelo, but sadly confirmed their split in 2019.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fischer

Sacha Baron Cohen often plays outrageous characters on screen, but the father-of-two is deeply private. He married his long-term sweetheart Isla Fischer in a ceremony in Paris. Sacha and Isla were engaged for six years before their nuptials, and reportedly chose to wed in a small Jewish ceremony in front of just six guests. The low-key couple are said to have told their friends of their union in an email. Isla wrote: "We did it - we're married! It was the absolute best day of my life and in so many beautiful moments I missed you all so much. I thought of you as everything was happening, but Sacha and I wanted no fuss - just us!" The pair have three children together.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Ever the private couple, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz limited their guests on the big day. Daniel and Rachel's ceremony was attended by just four people, including the couple's children from previous relationships – Daniel's daughter, Ella, and Rachel's son, Henry. The lovebirds married in a private New York City affair in June 2011.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

After a very public break-up with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck didn’t want his new relationship with Jennifer Garner to be under the same public scrutiny as his past romance. To avoid drawing unwanted attention, the Hollywood couple jetted off to the Caribbean to marry on the beach. The groom and bride, who was pregnant with their first child Violet, were joined by only one guest, Jen’s Alias co-star Victor Garber who officiated at the nuptials in Turks and Caicos.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady

Another high-profile beauty who prefers to keep her love life private is supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who quietly wed her American football star husband, Tom Brady, on 26 February, 2009. The handsome couple, who welcomed son Benjamin in December, said "I do" in an intimate, sunset service at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, California. The pair later toasted their romance with a low-key gathering at their nearby home.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego, an Italian artist, secretly tied the knot in a "beautiful" wedding in June 2013, but the ceremony was so well-guarded that fans only knew of the union in September. Of her decision to get married, she said: "I do what my heart says, what my heart feels. So from the moment I met my husband, we were together. We knew."

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

While Olivia Palermo didn't run off to an exotic location, she kept her wedding to German model Johannes Huebl very hush-hush. The couple said "I do" in June in a quiet park tucked away in Bedford, New York, away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. "We really wanted to keep this beautiful day very private and special to us and enjoyed the whole day with our family and two friends."

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke

Lonely boy no more! Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley quitely tied the knot to Girls star Jemima Kirke’s sister at a Brooklyn courthouse on February 27, 2017. The couple were reportedly married in front of family members and friends. Domino's sister shared a photo of herself with the bride on her big day writing, "When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called "Pants," as Cassius goes for "That Dude from #incubus" and Jemima experiments with "Off to Therapy!" Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you." Penn previously dated Blake Lively and Zoe Kravitz before being linked to Domino, who has a son from a previous relationship, in 2014. Photo: Instagram/@smileoutofhell

Rupert Friend and Aimee Mullins

Congratulations were in order for the Homeland star Rupert and his longtime love Aimee! While it was known that the British actor and the model/Paralympic champion were engaged, the couple didn't announce their 2016 wedding until weeks after the big event. The British actor let the world in on the news in early June with a simple Instagram post reading: "Today is the one-month anniversary of being happily married to @AimeeMullins! #ilovemywife." Meanwhile, the bride, who wore a gown by Olivier Theyskens, also shared sweet photos from the country nuptials. "Our kind of magical day," she wrote on Instagram. Photo: Getty Images, Instagram/@aimeemullinsnyc

Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll

The relationship between 'Titanic' star Kate Winslet and Richard Branson's nephew Ned Rocknroll has been smoking hot ever since a fire broke out when they were both visiting the tycoon's private island. Her third trip down the aisle took place in December 2012 when they tied the knot in front of Kate's two children, Mia and Joe. A year later, she gave birth to their son, Bear Blaze – his middle name a tribute to the spark that fired their love.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Witherspoon

Costa Rica was the setting for Kelly Rowland and Tim Witherspoon's intimate nuptials in May 2014. Just 30 guests were present including Beyoncé Knowles and Solange Knowles. Tim is Kelly's manager and since 2011 they've kept their romantic relationship completely out of the spotlight. Asked about the wedding, she said it was "perfect. That's (all I'll say). Perfect. Perfect day."

