Ed Sheeran, Heidi Klum and more celebrities who married in secret

While there have been some huge royal and celebrity weddings over the past few months - some of which have been shared exclusively with HELLO! - many other stars have made the decision to keep their wedding day a secret. As it emerged that both Ed Sheeran and Heidi Klum tied the knot privately, let's take a look back at the other celebrity couples who pulled off a secret wedding…
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
After months of speculation over whether they had tied the knot, Ed Sheeran finally confirmed that he had married Cherry Seaborn in July 2019. The singer confirmed his marital status in his track Remember the Name on his No.6 Collaborations Project album, with a lyric that said: "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted/My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick."
Ed is yet to reveal when he and Cherry married, but it was after he wrote the song. "I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," he told iHeartRadio.