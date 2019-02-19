10 celebrity-approved wedding venues in London

Kensington Palace
Both Nicky Hilton and Poppy Delevingne were royalty for the day at their nuptials, which they each hosted at Kensington Palace. There are several spots around the palace and its grounds that are available to book for weddings, including the King's Gallery and King's Drawing Room within the palace, or the beautiful Sunken Garden, where Prince Harry and Meghan posed for photos after announcing their engagement in November 2017.
Only one spot at the palace is licenced for civil ceremonies; The Orangery located in the grounds of Kensington Palace can hold 150 guests for the ceremony, 120 for dinner and dancing and up to 300 for a reception. The historic building is where Nicky Hilton hosted her lavish wedding to James Rothschild in 2015. However, all of the other spaces can be booked for wedding receptions, and are sure to add a royal touch to proceedings. In the summer, couples throwing a huge wedding for up to 1,000 guests could celebrate on The Orangery lawn, while the Cupola Room would be a stunning backdrop for a more intimate reception dinner for up to 80 guests.
MORE: 8 royal wedding venues and residences where you can marry too