14 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings – and the romantic stories behind them

See the jaw-dropping jewellery worn by these high profile stars

14 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings – and the romantic stories behind them
14 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings – and the romantic stories behind them

Photo: © Getty Images
She famously sang that her love doesn't cost a thing, but Jennifer Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez pulled out all the stops when it came to choosing an engagement ring ahead of his romantic proposal in the Bahamas. The sportsman presented the Jenny from the Block singer with a dazzling emerald-cut diamond that has been estimated to cost anywhere between £1million and £3.8million.

But J.Lo's stunning diamond is far from the most expensive celebrity engagement ring – and may not even be the priciest one she has received – former husband Marc Anthony gave her an 8.5 carat blue diamond ring thought to be worth £3million ahead of their wedding in June 2004.

 So which other lucky celebrities have been given multimillion pound engagement rings? Scroll through the gallery to take a look at their jaw-dropping jewels…

Photo: © Getty Images
Victoria Beckham

While her original engagement ring – a marquise-cut diamond – was estimated to have been worth £65,000, Victoria Beckham has since amassed a huge collection of engagement rings from her husband David over the past two decades, which is likely to be worth millions. Victoria now has a collection of 14 engagement rings, some of which she has paid for herself, and others which David has bought for her.

Photo: © Instagram
Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth spent an estimated $250,000 (around £203,000) on an engagement ring for Miley Cyrus when he first proposed in 2012. Neil Lane jewellers, who made the 3.5-carat cushion-cut diamond ring for Liam, said he came to them wanting "something unusual… something really beautiful and romantic". It was handcrafted in 18-carat gold with intricately carved diamond floral motifs in an art nouveau pattern.

The centre stone is a real talking point: it’s an antique dating back to the late 19th century. “It was hand-cut around 1880 or 1890 and it’s unique and in its original form,” Neil told People. After previously calling off their engagement, the couple finally tied the knot in December 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images
Halle Berry

Halle Berry’s engagement ring from Olivier Martinez is worth an estimated $200,000 (£163,000) and is a real one-of-a-kind. The exquisite ring features a four-carat emerald at its centre that is "perfect" in colour and which was sourced from "closed-down mines in Muzo, Colombia". The couple tied the knot on 13 July 2013, but divorced in January 2017 after almost three years of marriage.

Photo: © Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

The emerald-cut 16-carat diamond engagement ring that Brad Pitt bought for Angelina Jolie has been valued at approximately £1.2million, and was from designer Robert Procop. The diamonds were custom cut and shaped to complement Angelina's hand and encircle her finger, and Brad was said to have spent a year designing the ring to ensure it was perfect.

Photo: © Getty Images
Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds enlisted the help of celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to help him find the perfect jewel for his bride-to-be, Blake Lively. The flawless pink oval diamond was set in rose gold and pave diamonds with a nod to art deco, and Ryan was heavily involved in the finished design, which is worth an estimated $2million (£1.6million). Blake and Ryan were married in September 2012 at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate's sapphire engagement ring is iconic, having once belonged to Princess Diana, so it's little surprise that it has a high value. Although the 12-carat sapphire ring with 14 solitaires was originally valued at £28,000, it is now said to be worth £300,000.

Photo: © Rex
Grace Kelly

When Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III, she wore a 10.47-carat emerald-cut diamond flanked by two baguettes from Cartier. The beautiful diamond ring reportedly cost around £3.1million.

Photo: © Rex
Mariah Carey

When billionaire James Packer proposed to Mariah Carey in 2016, he did so with a striking 35-carat diamond ring said to be worth £8million, and designed by Wilfred Rosado. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways just a few months later, and the singer is said to have sold her engagement ring to a Los Angeles jeweller.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

Kanye West went to celebrity favourite jeweller Lorraine Schwartz when picking out an engagement ring for Kim Kardashian in 2013. Featuring a 15-carat cushion cut diamond, the sparkler is worth an estimated £3million. Kanye proposed to Kim on the evening of her 33rd birthday, after hiring out the AT&T Park stadium in San Francisco for the occasion, and inviting her close family and friends.

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Beyoncé

Beyoncé's engagement ring from Jay Z is also designed by Lorraine Schwartz, and features an 18-carat emerald cut diamond with a split shank. The rapper splashed out an estimated £3.8million on the flawless ring.

Photo: © Rex
Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor is known for her impressive jewellery collection, which she loved so much she even wrote a book about it. However, her most iconic – and expensive – engagement ring is the 33.19-carat Asscher cut diamond ring given to her by Richard Burton in 1968. The ring sold for $8.8million (around £6.7million) at Christie's in 2011, but is probably worth even more today.

Photo: © Rex
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Another of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time belonged to Jacqueline Kennedy, who was given a near-flawless 40.42-carat marquise-cut diamond ring by Aristotle Onassis in 1968. The billionaire bought the huge diamond from Harry Winston, but she only wore it two times before it was stored in a New York City bank vault until her death. The ring was sold at auction for £1.97million in 1996.

Photo: © Getty Images
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's boyfriend Paris Latsis spent an estimated £3.58million on a 24-carat emerald cut diamond ring when he proposed in 2005. The socialite kept the ring after their break-up a few months later, and reportedly auctioned it off for £1.5million to benefit the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

