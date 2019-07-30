14 of the most unconventional celebrity wedding outfits

You might like...
-
Charlotte Casiraghi and 7 more celebrity brides who wore short wedding dresses
-
The one thing Christine Lampard, Andrea McLean and Victoria Pendleton had in common on their wedding day
While they all have their own unique sense of style and hosted completely different weddings, there is one thing that celebrity brides including...
-
The most stylish celebrity wedding guests of 2019 so far – from Victoria Beckham to Pippa Middleton
-
17 of the most stylish celebrity bridesmaids' dresses worn by Elizabeth Olsen, Holly Willoughby and more
-
The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far